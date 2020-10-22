(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Possible wet snow, cooler than usual temperatures forecast for Lower Mainland

Higher elevation areas could see wet snow

Cooler than usual temperatures and the possibility of wet snow are coming to the Lower Mainland Friday morning, according to Environment Canada.

In a special weather statement issued Thursday (Oct. 22), the agency said that a modified Arctic airmass is set to arrive on the south coast. The cooler air will bring a risk of wet snow to neighbourhoods and roadways above 300 metres in elevation. The weather system is expected to move out of the Lower Mainland by Friday evening but temperatures will remain five to eight degrees below average seasonal temperatures.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 case at Baillie House in Maple Ridge
Next story
Lower Mainland man sees significant spike in BC Hydro bill after buying electrical vehicle

Just Posted

Tania Campfield donated one of her kidneys to her fiancé John Kalinich. (Tania Campfield/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows woman donates kidney to fiancé

They plan to be married in 2021

Legion president Al Casswell hands a poppy to Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall. (Special to The News)
Legion poppy campaign will start Nov. 1

Maple Ridge’s Legion branch has been raising more than $72,000

Mario Palcich sits atop his 161 pound pumpkin and enjoys a glass of wine. (Special to THE NEWS)
88-year-old Pitt Meadows farmer grows 161-pound pumpkin

Granddaughter goaded Mario Palcich into growing giant gourds

One of the options city council is looking at to reduce greenhouse gases is strengthening development requirements for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. (The News files)
New net zero greenhouse gas emission target for Maple Ridge

City voted to change the target on Oct. 20

There is a case of COVID-19 at Baillie House, located on the grounds of Ridge Meadows Hospital. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 case at Baillie House in Maple Ridge

Seniors facility at Ridge Meadows Hospital one of five with new cases in region

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents modelling of COVID-19 spread in B.C., March 25, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

up to 1,766 active cases in B.C., two more deaths

(Pixabay)
Possible wet snow, cooler than usual temperatures forecast for Lower Mainland

Higher elevation areas could see wet snow

More and more electric cars are on the road, but one Chevy Bolt owner was shocked to see how much his BC Hydro bill skyrocketed once he started charging the vehicle. (Black Press file photo)
Lower Mainland man sees significant spike in BC Hydro bill after buying electrical vehicle

An increase should be expected, but Brian Chwiendacz experienced a 200-plus per cent hike

The Anonymous YVR is an Instagram page that reviews restaurants and other establishments around B.C. based on how well they adhere to COVID-19 rules. (Instagram)
Anonymous Instagram page reviews COVID-19 safety measures at B.C. businesses

There are a number of public health orders various types of establishments must follow to slow virus’s spread

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Vancouver Canucks and Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen have agreed to a two-year deal with an average annual salary of $2.55 million. (@Canucks Twitter photo)
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen, Vancouver Canucks agree to two-year deal

Two sides avoid arbitration, Virtanen will receive average annual salary of $2.55 million

Don’t forget to vote. The election will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
Early turnout breaks records as more than a million people vote ahead of B.C. election

B.C. election will take place on Oct. 24

Jordan Naterer, an electrical engineer from Vancouver, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. (Facebook photo)
Search efforts to resume for missing Manning Park hiker; Trudeau speaks on case

PM says he’ll do what he can to ‘nudge’ efforts to find Jordan Naterer, yet has little leverage locally

Most Read