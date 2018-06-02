Potato chip bags and other plastics to be accepted at Maple Ridge recycling depots

Just in time for the summer barbecue season, Recycle B.C. is phasing in the collection of potato chip bags and additional flexible plastic packaging.

Starting June 1 at 116 depots throughout the province, people will be able to bring stand-up pouches, potato chip bags and net produce bags as part of a research and development project.

The project will determine how best to recycle the materials, among the fastest growing packaging on the market.

Recycle B.C. has partnered with Merlin Plastics to research a solution. The most challenging aspect of recycling this type of packaging is the combined materials involved. Any packaging collected during the project that can’t be recycled will be recovered and produced into engineered fuel.

“Each day, we move closer toward our ultimate goal of collecting all types of packaging,” said Allen Langdon, managing director of Recycle B.C.

“We’re excited to be developing a viable commercial process to recycle these common, but tough-to-process items, and ultimately to bring more recycling options to communities throughout the province.”

The program expansion is being rolled out in three phases, with the first round of depots beginning collection on June 1 and additional depots voluntarily beginning collection Sept. 1, with all Recycle B.C. depots across the province collecting the packaging by Jan. 1, 2019.

• For a full list of participating depots, go to recyclebc.ca/flexiblepackaging/.

Participating depots in Maple Ridge:

• Maple Ridge Recycling Depot 10092 236 St, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1B7;

• Haney Bottle Depot #2 22935 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 6B2.

Examples of materials that are accepted as part of Other Flexible Plastic Packaging:

Stand-up and Zipper Lock Pouches

• Zipper lock pouches for frozen foods like prawns, berries and prepared food

• Zipper lock bags for fresh foods like grapes, berries and deli meat

• Stand-up pouches for baby food and hand soap refills

• Stand-up and zipper lock pouches for items like dried fruits, granola, sugar, oatmeal, quinoa, dish detergent pods and grated cheese

Crinkly Wrappers and Bags

• Bags for potato chips, candy, dried pasta, coffee and cereal

• Cellophane for flowers and gift baskets

• Wrappers for cheese slices, snack bars and instant noodles

Flexible Packaging with Plastic Seal

• Packaging for fresh pasta, pre-packaged deli meats and pre-packaged cheese

Woven and Net Plastic Bags

• Net bags for avocados, onions, oranges, lemons and limes

• Woven plastic bags for rice

Non-food Protective Packaging

• Padded protective plastic like plastic shipping envelopes, plastic air packets and bubble wrap

Examples of materials that will not be part of the expanded program:

• Plastic Squeeze Tubes

• Plastic-lined Paper

• Paper-lined Plastic

• Plastic Strapping

• 6-pack Rings

• Biodegradable or Oxo Plastic

• PVC/Vinyl