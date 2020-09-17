Potential mail delivery delays for Maple Ridge: Canada Post

Crown corportation says smoke from U.S. wildfires to blame

Maple Ridge is on Canada Post’s Yellow Delivery Service Alert list. (Canada Post-Special To The News)

Parcels and packages may take a little longer in the mail for Canada Post customers in Maple Ridge due to the poor air quality in the area.

Yesterday Canada Post added Maple Ridge to their Yellow Delivery Service Alert meaning that employees will do their best to deliver the mail to the area but there may be delays.

The Crown corporation is blaming the smoke from forest fires across the western United States that has blanketed the region over the past week.

READ MORE: Air quality improves slightly in B.C. from U.S. wildfires

Deliveries were suspended completely Thursday, Sept. 17, in Castlegar and Trail.

“A Red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out, as air quality conditions have made it unsafe,” read the Canada Post notice.

“Delivery will resume once it is deemed safe to do so.”

Maple Ridge is one of at least seven cities in the Lower Mainland on the Yellow Delivery Service Alert list.

“An alert can be issued for a particular community or an entire province, depending on the weather event,” explained Canada Post.

“The safety of our employees is our number one priority.”

For more information go to canadapost.ca.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Canada Postmaple ridge