Maple Ridge is on Canada Post’s Yellow Delivery Service Alert list. (Canada Post-Special To The News)

Potential mail delivery delays for Maple Ridge: Canada Post

Crown corportation says smoke from U.S. wildfires to blame

Parcels and packages may take a little longer in the mail for Canada Post customers in Maple Ridge due to the poor air quality in the area.

Yesterday Canada Post added Maple Ridge to their Yellow Delivery Service Alert meaning that employees will do their best to deliver the mail to the area but there may be delays.

The Crown corporation is blaming the smoke from forest fires across the western United States that has blanketed the region over the past week.

READ MORE: Air quality improves slightly in B.C. from U.S. wildfires

Deliveries were suspended completely Thursday, Sept. 17, in Castlegar and Trail.

“A Red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out, as air quality conditions have made it unsafe,” read the Canada Post notice.

“Delivery will resume once it is deemed safe to do so.”

Maple Ridge is one of at least seven cities in the Lower Mainland on the Yellow Delivery Service Alert list.

“An alert can be issued for a particular community or an entire province, depending on the weather event,” explained Canada Post.

“The safety of our employees is our number one priority.”

For more information go to canadapost.ca.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Canada Postmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s 1st mental health and addictions minister won’t be seeking re-election

Just Posted

Potential mail delivery delays for Maple Ridge: Canada Post

Crown corportation says smoke from U.S. wildfires to blame

Maple Ridge man, PoCo woman facing child porn charges

Alleged offences took place in Maple Ridge in December 2019

Thirsty Goose project grounded at Pitt Meadows Airport

New terminal building and other project still going ahead

NDP announces candidate as election rumour swirl

Bob D’Eith will defend his seat in Maple Ridge-Mission

Maple Ridge veterinarian advises to keep pets indoors

Current air quality conditions are affecting pets in much the same way as humans,

B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

Health officials urge against shaming and blaming patients

Fraser Valley foursome to hike 70km over mountains in memory of friend

Friends from Abbotsford and Langley to hike from Hope to Tulameen for Brook Morrison

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing slated for man convicted of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein was found guilty in March of killing Letisha Reimer, 13, in 2016

Man pleads guilty to robbing four Kelowna gas stations in 24 hours

Kyle Watts-Watling pleaded guilty to robbing four Rutland gas stations in 2019

B.C.’s 1st mental health and addictions minister won’t be seeking re-election

MLA Judy Darcy is the fifth cabinet minister not intending to run in the next election

Popular ‘Sandwich Nazi’ is closing his Surrey deli doors after one final weekend

Customer launched petition to urge Salam Kahil to remain open

B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla on Alberta highway

Incident took place in July

Vancouver police launch investigation after 3 homicides in one night

Police believe there is no risk to the public

British Columbians disheartened by Nanaimo Bar mislabel of ‘Canadian Chocolate Bar’

BuzzFeed Canada has since apologized

Most Read