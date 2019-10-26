Police on scene of a crash in Cloverdale involving a pickup truck and a mobility scooter on Saturday (Oct. 26). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

‘Potentially life threatening injuries’ in Surrey crash involving truck, mobility scooter

Surrey RCMP say traffic on Highway 10, between 176B and 180th streets, is closed

Surrey RCMP say a road closure is in effect in Surrey following a crash involving a pickup truck and a mobility scooter Saturday (Oct. 26).

Police responded to a crash between a mobility scooter and a vehicle at Highway 10 and 177B Street around 11 a.m., according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

Pictures from the scene show a mobility scooter under the driver’s side of a pickup truck.

Initial indications, according to police, is that the driver of the scooter has “serious and potentially life threatening” injuries from the crash.

Police said traffic in the area will be affected for an “undetermined” amount of time as office continue their investigation, which is in its early stages.

A road closure is in effect for Highway 10, between 176B and 180th streets. Police are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

Investigators are looking for witnesses who saw the collision, or who observed the vehicle prior to the collision, to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Investigators are also seeking any available dash-cam video. An updated release will be provided when further information is available and the road has been re-opened.

Anyone with more information about this incident, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.


