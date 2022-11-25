UPDATE: Power restored after outage in downtown Maple Ridge

There was a large power outage in Maple Ridge, impacting some 1,650 BC Hydro customers in the downtown area on Friday morning.
The outage began at 9:11 a.m., and was caused by trees being down across power lines. Power was restored at about 11 a.m.
It impacted homes and businesses from 224th Street to 216th, and from River Road in the south to Dewdney Trunk road in the north.
There were 10 outages in the Lower Mainland, with 4,300 total customers without power.
