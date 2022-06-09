There is a Hydro outage in Pitt Meadows on Thursday morning. (Special to The News)

Power outage in Pitt Meadows on Thursday morning

Traffic lights knocked out on Harris Road, use four-way stop procedure

There is a power outage in Pitt Meadows on Thursday morning, caused by an equipment failure, and BC Hydro is reporting that crews are on their way.

The crews are estimated to arrive at 10 a.m. to address the issue, which has seen the lights off in the area of Harris Road and 122A Avenue since about 3 a.m.

Pitt Meadows City Hall is reporting that traffic lights are out at multiple intersections along Harris Road, and reminds the public to use the four-way stop procedure, and drive carefully.

Power outage in Pitt Meadows on Thursday morning
