UPDATE: Power outages popping up across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

UPDATE: A large power outage is also affecting 2,250 BC Hydro customers in Pitt Meadows.

The incident is still under investigation.

Power has been off since 10:46 a.m. in an area west of Miller St, east of 193B St., north of Maple Meadows Way, and south of Golden Ears Way.

Original Story

More than 2,500 Maple Ridge customers are without power this morning according to the BC Hydro outages map.

The largest of the outages is affecting 1,855 people in South East Maple Ridge.

Customers in an area east of 240th St, south of Dewdney Trunk Rd, west of 268th St, and north of 98th Ave are without power.

A tree has fallen on the wires in this location, as well as another which is affecting 245 customers in an area bordered by Alouette Rd. to the south, Road A to the north, 130th Ave. to the east, and Fern Cres. to the west.

READ MORE: Powerful winds, high tides raise flooding concerns as storm sweeps across B.C.

A third outage, affecting 460 customers is still under investigation.

It is affecting an area bordered by Dewdney Trunk in the south, and affecting many customers east and west of 256th St, all the way up to Alouette Lake in the north.

The outage comes while the coastal B.C. area is under an Environment Canada wind warning.

Wind warnings are issued when sustained wind speeds of 70 km/hr or higher are expected, as well as gusts of 90km/hr or more.

Environment Canada said a rapidly deepening area of low pressure is passing through North Vancouver Island while a fast moving cold front crosses the South Coast.

In advance of the cold front, strong sustained southeasterly winds are expected for coastal areas in proximity to the Strait of Georgia and Haro Strait.

As the front races across the area, widespread and powerful gusty southerly winds will occur. Gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible.

Winds will ease considerably following the passage of the cold front but will remain gusty into this afternoon.

BC Hydro said crews are receiving reports of downed power lines.

“A downed power line is considered an emergency situation and members of the public should stay at least 10 metres back and call 9-1-1 immediately,” a press release said.

“BC Hydro crews will work together with first responders to make the area safe.”

Trees and branches brought down by the wind have caused extensive damage to the electrical system. Additional damage and outages are expected until the wind subsides this afternoon.

All available BC Hydro crews and contractor crews will work throughout that day to repair damaged power lines, poles and transformers to restore the power.

This is the second major storm event that has caused significant damage to BC Hydro’s system on the South Coast and Vancouver Island this fall.

Last week, BC Hydro released a new report that found the severity and frequency of storms causing damage to BC Hydro’s electric system is increasing. In fact, there has been a 117 per cent increase in these storms over the past several years.

More than 53,000 BC Hydro customers are without power on Vancouver Island and the South Coast this morning.

The hardest hit area include Courtenay, Surrey, and Maple Ridge.


