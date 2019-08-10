A group of firefighters hold hands on the side of the road in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m. While it is unclear which department they are with, it is likely they are assisting in the ongoing wildfire suppression at Eagle Bluff near Gallagher Lake. (Photo by Jessica Mayhew)

Powerful photo showing fire crew huddled together in Okanagan goes viral

The image was captured by a resident in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

A powerful photo of a group of firefighters holding hands on a roadside is making waves on social media in the South Okanagan.

Jessica Mayhew, a resident in the area, snapped a photo of the crew on Aug. 9 at around 11:30 a.m. off of Tucelnuit Drive in Oliver.

While it is unclear which fire department the group belongs to, it is safe to assume they are aiding with the ongoing wildfire suppression at Eagle Bluff near Gallagher Lake.

READ MORE: Evacuation alert issued for 250 properties due to Eagle Bluff fire

Mayhew added the photo to a local Facebook group, expressing her thanks to the men and women for risking their lives to keep residents safe.

“I feel silly, but got crazy emotional when we drove by back to moms at Gallagher Lake,” she wrote.

Her sentiment was echoed by the hundreds of people who have since commented, liked and shared the photo.

“Very emotional shot! They are all such heroes,” wrote Anna-Maria Robinson. “We are in the line of the fire now and can hear the planes zooming nearby. I can’t express just how grateful I am to them all.”

“Amazing,” said Amanda Edmuns. “These people are risking their lives to protect complete strangers. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for what you do!”

The fire burning at Eagle Bluff is an estimated 2,680 hectares in size.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Syrians gradually integrating into Canadian society, latest report finds

Just Posted

Untrending: Learn about the joy of missing out

What truly matters can’t be found on screens

Innovation minister tours Maple Ridge tech company

Pre-election campaigning also on the itinerary for Bains

Pitt Meadows council concerned about cell towers

Asks for more research ahead of 5G technology

Tires torn on six Pitt Meadows vehicles overnight

Ridge Meadows RCMP say there could be more

Burrards lose game five of WLA semi-final

Game seven would be back in Maple Ridge on Sunday

VIDEO: Large fire destroys Chilliwack apartment building

Early morning fire on Stevenson displaces hundreds of people

Powerful photo showing fire crew huddled together in South Okanagan goes viral

The image was captured by a resident in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Syrians gradually integrating into Canadian society, latest report finds

Pledge to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees became a hallmark promise from the Liberals in 2015

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Sea to Sky Gondola closed after haul rope malfunctions

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

Male pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Abbotsford

Driver remained on scene and rendered first aid

Taking the long way: Two men paddle from southern B.C. to Alaska

The 1,287-kilometre trip took 55 days

Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in jail cell: officials

Epstein, 66, had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and was facing up to 45 years in prison

Wildlife bear rehab centre runs out of room

With 18 bears, Critter Care founder says they can’t handle any more orphaned cubs

Most Read