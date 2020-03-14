BC Hydro crew replacing a power pole. (BC Hydro photo)

Powerful winds result in power outages across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Over 100 customers affected across the two cities

A windy morning has lead to a handful of power outages in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows today.

The largest of the outages is due to a downed wire and affects 70 BC Hydro customers East of 256th ST, North of 108th Ave, South of 116th Ave, and West of Tretheway Crs.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge Leisure Centre’s ‘no nude zone’ sign draws attention

“There are a few scattered outages in the Maple Ridge [area] caused by wind – trees and branches falling on lines etc,” a representative from BC Hydro said.

“The largest outage in the area is due to a tree making contact with wires.”

Estimated restoration time on that is 2:30 p.m.

A small Pitt Meadows outage is affecting less than five customers in the 16600 – 16700 block of Middleton Rd.


Most Read