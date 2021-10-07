PRC Master Plan draft ready for input in Pitt Meadows

The first independent plan will direct parks, recreation, and culture for next 15 years

A draft of the first independent Parks, Recreation, and Culture Master Plan for the City of Pitt Meadows is now available for review and input by the community.

The Master Plan will help guide programs, amenities, facilities and services in the city for the next 15 years.

According to the city’s website, it is being developed with extensive engagement to create a community-led plan that enriches the heart of the community and reflects the future vision of Pitt Meadows parks, recreation, arts and culture.

Public engagement began in January of this year during the five-phase process. There was a resident questionnaire, youth survey, community group questionnaire, and stakeholder discussion sessions.

At the time there were 889 resident questionnaires received, representing 2,268 individuals and 120 youth participants. There were 19 local organizations that also provided feedback and 24 stakeholder organizations.

This will be the first PRC Master Plan since the joint recreation model between the City of Maple Ridge and City of Pitt Meadows was dissolved in 2016 and the previous plan that was created in 2010.

Residents are being asked to share their feedback by October 20, 2021.

To review the draft Master Plan go to pittmeadows.ca.

For more information, including the results of the community engagement, go to pittmeadows.ca/prcmasterplan.

