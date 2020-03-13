A worker employed by a Chilliwack-based agricultural employer seen throwing a chicken in an undercover video in 2017 filmed by California-base animal rights activists Mercy For Animals.

Pre-trial conference held in Fraser Valley chicken catching abuse case

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack company face jury trial in connection with 2017 undercover video

Defendants in the Fraser Valley undercover chicken catching abuse case were in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack on Thursday.

The appearance scheduled for Chilliwack-based Elite Farm Services Ltd., the company’s owner Dwayne Paul Dueck, and Ontario-based Sofina Foods was for a pre-trial conference in advance of a jury trial in the fall.

After several delays, the defendants elected trial by judge and jury in front of provincial court Judge Gary Cohen back in August 2019.

• READ MORE: Trial by jury for defendants in Chilliwack chicken catching abuse case

• READ MORE: Undercover video uncertainty delays start of trial for Fraser Valley chicken abuse

The charges date from 2017 when California-based animal rights activist group Mercy For Animals released undercover video filmed at multiple Fraser Valley farms showing employees ripping live birds apart, stomping and throwing chickens.

Specifically, the charges relate to incidents in Chilliwack, Lindell Beach, Abbotsford, Aldergrove, Langley and Surrey.

More than a year later Elite, Dueck and Sofina were each charged with 38 counts under the Health of Animal Regulations in connection with the alleged abuse. Employees were fired, the companies expressed dismay at the actions of those employees, and the BC Chicken Marketing Board expressed disgust at the practices seen in the video.

The video is the crux of the case and has been the source of numerous delays as defence counsel said they were uncertain they had received unedited video. This led to arraignment delays as the accused said it could change whether they wanted to be tried by judge alone or judge and jury.

At the July 30, 2019 appearance, the issue was made clear that if the video evidence was manipulated, then defence would likely want the case heard in front of a jury. If an expert who examines the video evidence determined no editing had been done in ways beyond already admitted, then the case would be simpler and better suited in front of judge alone.

All along Judge Cohen expressed concern about the delays, particularly as it relates to the Supreme Court of Canada’s Jordan decision that mandates trials in provincial court need to be resolved in 18 months, and 30 months in Supreme.

Cohen essentially forced them to arraign on August 28, 2019 or he said he would make an election for them.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
paul.henderson@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

animal cruelty

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. First Nation chief urges caution in rural areas amid COVID-19
Next story
Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency in U.S.

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP look for suspect in late night taxi assualt

The alleged assault happened in the 20100 block of Ashley Crescent

Foundry Ridge Meadows now fully open

New premises offers one-stop shop for kids

Head-on collision in Maple Ridge between bike and pickup

Rider taken to hospital with serious injuries

The ACT cancels shows of more than 250 people during COVID-19 outbreak

Maple Ridge centre following directions from province

LETTER: Bear killed needlessly

Maple Ridge fines not likely answer to bear-people conflicts, one letter writer believes

Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

Government also planning to restrict airports that can accept international flights

Retired B.C. doctors standing by to help with coronavirus response

College calls on physician retirees to activate their licences

BC Hydro launches payment assistance program for those impacted by COVID-19

The utility is also closing walk-in customer service locations

UBC classes continue, events with more than 250 people cancelled due to COVID-19

The university said there are no presumptive cases in the Vancouver and Kelowna campuses

Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency in U.S.

He said the emergency would open up $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak

Pre-trial conference held in Fraser Valley chicken catching abuse case

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack company face jury trial in connection with 2017 undercover video

B.C. First Nation chief urges caution in rural areas amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

Direct financial help coming for Canadians affected by COVID-19, Trudeau says

He says help would be targeted to vulnerable Canadians

Bank of Canada cuts rate target to 0.75% in response to COVID-19

The cut follows a decision last week by the Bank of Canada to cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point

Most Read