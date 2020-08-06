Premier in Maple Ridge for health care announcement

Premier John Horgan was in Maple Ridge, flanked by MLAs Bob D’Eith and Lisa Beare as he made a new health care announcement. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Premier John Horgan was in Maple Ridge on Thursday morning, to announce new health care facilities in Haney Place Mall.

Horgan stood outside the downtown shopping centre with local MLAs Bob D’Eith and Lisa Beare, and Fraser Health CEO Dr. Victoria Lee and announced a new permanent home for an urgent and primary care centre.

“This is going to connect about 25,000 people to the health care providers they need here in the community, whether it’s a general practitioner, a nurse practitioner, RNs or any other health care providers,” said Horgan.

It will be located in the centre of the mall, in the space formerly occupied by a produce market. The area taken will be larger, and renovations are under way.

“We’re right here in the middle of Haney,” noted D’Eith. “The Haney Place Mall is very central, and it’s going to be a great location for people to come and get the primary care they need, and also connect to a doctor or a nurse practitioner.”

Horgan said it is part of a network of 18 urgent and primary care centre in the province, which have opened in the past three years.

“Yesterday’s health care is not tomorrow’s health care, and this model has been demonstrated across the province…” said Horgan.

The public is advised to attend the urgent and primary care centre for non-emergency treatment for minor cuts, sprains, injuries, prescription refills, fevers, infections, sore throats, ear aches and more. It is for patients who might otherwise see their family doctor, but can’t get in to see one, or who need medical care within 12 to 24 hours, but it is not an emergency.

Beare said she recently took her young daughter to the city’s urgent and primary care facility, which is in a temporary location on Laity Street, beside Ridge Meadows Hospital, for a skin condition. Beare said she was able to get fast treatment.

“This is a good news announcement for everyone,” she said.

Patients will be able to access care after hours to refill prescriptions, get stitches or receive other services and treatments.

“This actually takes pressure off emergency, which is great, because people will have quicker access to emergency services as well,” said D’Eith.

Dr. Lee noted there will be specialty services available, including geriatrics, mental health and maternity services.

