B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks after a B.C. Lions CFL football team new conference in Vancouver on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Premier John Horgan working virtually after throat biopsy

Statement from his office indicates premier is participating virtually in meetings and briefings

The premier’s office in British Columbia says John Horgan is making good progress following last week’s biopsy surgery for a growth in his throat.

A statement on Tuesday said Horgan is participating virtually in meetings and briefings this week.

It says the premier will provide further details about his condition and potential treatment in the coming days.

The statement says Horgan thanks everyone who sent their well wishes and he expressed his gratitude to health-care workers.

Horgan said Thursday he had noticed a lump on his neck and the biopsy was scheduled for the following day after further checks confirmed a growth in his throat.

The 62-year-old was diagnosed with bladder cancer when he was in his 40s but said last week that his faith in B.C.’s health-care system gives him “complete confidence that all will be fine.”

—The Canadian Press

