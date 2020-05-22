Premier John Horgan. (The Canadian Press)

Premier says B.C. legislature could look like ‘Hollywood Squares’ next month

B.C. health officials have endorsed the use of non-medical masks in public settings to protect others nearby

Politicians in B.C. will return to a new look legislature next month where efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 could see the house taking on the appearance of a TV game show, says Premier John Horgan.

Horgan said Wednesday he expects the legislature to resume sitting either June 15 or June 22 to pass the budget and several pieces of legislation.

“It’s going to be an innovative time,” he said at a news conference. “It’s going to be a challenging time. I think it will be an exciting time.”

Horgan said the legislature will look different for debates and question period to ensure physical distancing is followed. The use of online technology will be increased to allow politicians to participate and vote from virtual screens at the legislature or from their ridings.

“I suspect we’re going to see lots of ‘Hollywood Squares’ or ‘Brady Bunch’ type images of multiple MLAs that are in different parts of the legislature or different parts of the province participating in the dynamics of the democracy of B.C.,” he said.

Television screens are being installed throughout the legislature. Horgan suggested that spilt-screen images of politicians participating in debates will resemble scenes from the popular game show “Hollywood Squares.”

Horgan said he will wear a mask when he cannot guarantee physical distancing, adding he has about a half-dozen cloth masks.

B.C. health officials have endorsed the use of non-medical masks in public settings to protect others nearby.

In a joint statement, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said masks should be used when it’s difficult to keep a physical distance, such as when using public transit, because it “is a good way for you to protect those around you.”

“We have to remember that face coverings keep our droplets in and don’t prevent transmission from others,” the statement says. “The best ways for us to stay safe is to wash our hands, maintain a safe physical distance from others and keep our ‘rules’ for social interactions top of mind.”

Canada’s public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, also said Wednesday that people should wear masks as an added layer of protection.

B.C. reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, an increase from the two cases announced Tuesday. Three more people have died for a death toll of 149, the government said.

There have been 2,467 positive COVID-19 cases in B.C. and 2,001 people have recovered.

The legislature last met for an emergency one-day sitting on March 23 to adopt financial spending legislation and amend employment standards to prevent people from losing their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC legislature

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules
Next story
B.C.’s minimum wage to go up 75 cents in June

Just Posted

Sports courts reopen in Pitt Meadows

Tennis courts, skate parks, and BMX track to reopen across the city on Saturday, May 23

Maple Ridge social media lights up with fear of predator – Mounties find nothing criminal

Sighting of a black SUV in Whonnock Thursday sparks call to police after two past incidents

LETTER: Gun ban overdue

Give hunters a bow and arrow – one Maple Ridge letter writer suggests

LETTER: Learn elder care from First Nations

A Langley writer is impressed with measures taken by area nations amid COVID

COVID-19 outbreak now over at Maple Ridge seniors residence

All remaining residents and staff have been cleared of the virus at Chartwell’s Willow Retirement Residence

Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

The residency restriction matches similar initiatives by Alta. and Sask.

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

COVID-19: Province streamlines patio applications for B.C. restaurants, wineries, pubs

The goal is to get more businesses operating with patio spaces sooner, amid government’s reopening plan

Snake spotted in Surrey, caught by animal control

The four-foot long ball python was found lying on a stump in Tynehead Park

Deaths climb to 14 at Lower Mainland long-term care home

A COVID outbreak in the dementia unit at Langley Lodge continues to claim lives

B.C. senior caught smuggling 750 litres of liquid meth gets 3 years in U.S. prison

John Philip Stirling, 66, was caught near Oregon by Coast Guard officials in 2019

Canadian Costco shoppers now being asked to wear non-medical face masks

This comes nearly a month after the warehouse outlet said that it wouldn’t be implementing a mask policy

B.C.’s minimum wage to go up 75 cents in June

As businesses reopen, province to still put more money in pockets of the lowest paid workers as planned

RCMP use spike belts to stop trio in crime spree spanning from Calgary to Hope

Two charged after alleged car-jacking, shoplifting and high speed driving from Alberta to Hope, B.C.

Most Read