President of Ridge Meadows hockey association stands by team accused of using racial slurs

The president of the local hockey association says a letter he wrote in support of a suspension reversal of a Surrey coach was because the incident that led to the suspension was a complete misunderstanding.

Nick Davis, president of the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association, said in a letter to The News, that allegations a U11 Ridge Meadows team used racial slurs during a hockey game against the Surrey Thunder in February at a tournament in Coquitlam are false.

During this game the coach of the Surrey team pulled his team from the ice citing the safety of the players and that lead to the Surrey coach being suspended for 30-days as per BC Hockey policy. The move also disqualified the Surrey team from the tournament.

“For the record, I wrote an email to BC Hockey supporting the suspension to coach MacGillivray be reversed for the sole reason that the incident was the result of a complete misunderstanding. We deny allegations that our nine and 10 year old children used racial slurs, or knowingly made comments that could be inferred as racist, to or about the opposing team,” he wrote.

In a story published by The News on May 6, Jeff Shelton, president of Surrey Thunder Minor Hockey, said there were slurs uttered at the game and, he said, he backed his coach who received the suspension from BC Hockey. He said Davis even wrote a letter to BC Hockey backing the Surrey team, asking that the coach not be suspended.

Davis, though, said that the statement implies that he supported the Surrey Minor Hockey team and not the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey team.

“This is not true whatsoever,” he said.

Coach Brian MacGillivray was also released from the Surrey Minor Hockey Association almost immediately after his suspension ended in late March, although the association has said that this decision had nothing to do with the events on the ice during the game in question.

Parents of the Surrey minor hockey team were outraged when they discovered that MacGillivray was released from his coaching duties, without any explanation – either to the coach himself or to the parents of the U11 A1 Rep team – according to a release from the Laura Ballance Media Group.

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows hockey players accused of hurling racial slurs

The release stated dated May 2, said that MacGillivray was suspended, “following a series of extremely disturbing on-ice incidents involving players from an opposing team repeatedly using racial slurs against MacGillivray’s players”, noting that the team has 15 South Asian players on it.

Additionally, during the game in question, the statement read, the 10-year-olds were called “monkey,” “banana” and the N-word by numerous players on the opposing team.

ALSO RELATED: Racial slur at B.C. rink sparks educational program for minor hockey associations

“The move by the Surrey Minor Hockey Association comes at the end of an extremely successful season, with the U11 team winning a league division banner. Parents on the team are concerned with the sudden dismissal as well as the complete lack of information forthcoming from the Surrey Hockey Association, saying dozens of requests for information and an explanation have gone unanswered,” read the release, noting that parents and players are demanding a response from the Surrey Minor Hockey Association.

Davis said the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association does not condone racism or discrimination of any sort.

“We deny allegations that our nine and 10 year old children used racial slurs, or knowingly made comments that could be inferred as racist, to or about the opposing team,” he reiterated.

“In fact, at the time of writing my letter the accusations only included the word ‘banana’. The allegations of other racial slurs were claimed days later,” he asserted.