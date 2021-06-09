A new driver was fined for excessive speed early June 6, 2021, after being pulled over on White Rock's Marine Drive. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

Pricey penalty for new driver clocked at 112 km/h in White Rock

19-year-old Burnaby man’s vehicle impounded

A young Burnaby man has a big bill to pay and no wheels for at least a week after being caught speeding through White Rock early Sunday (June 6).

Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls said a 19-year-old was handed $701 in fines after being stopped by police at Maple Street and Marine Drive at 1:30 a.m.

According to a tweet posted later that day, the driver was clocked at 112 km/h. The speed limit on that stretch is 30 km/h.

“Collision avoidance nearly impossible if a car came out of a side street, fortunately only police in area,” the tweet states.

The driver also had more passengers than allowed under new-driver restrictions.

READ MORE: New driver ticketed after sending vehicle through White Rock garden

Pauls said the vehicle was eastbound on Marine when police pulled it over. The driver “stated he was trying to catch up to someone else, although there was not another car,” Pauls said.

“The driver said this to the officer with a laugh and a smile like it was not a big deal. The misreading of the dangerousness of his actions soon faded when he was advised the vehicle was immediately impounded for 7 days and he was facing $701 in fines.”

Pauls said the Motor Vehicle Branch will review the incident and it’s likely the driver will be given a driving prohibition and face additional penalties from ICBC.

