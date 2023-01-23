Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks with reporters on Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks with reporters on Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet begin three-day retreat in Hamilton

House of Commons is scheduled to return from its winter break next week

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers are gathering at a Hamilton hotel today to begin a three-day cabinet retreat.

The strategy session comes during what Trudeau said are “tough times,” with a potential recession on the horizon and Canadians feeling the strain of high inflation.

Trudeau is fresh off a week of cross-country travel focused on Canada’s push to expand its battery and electric-vehicle industries, part of a broader goal to get more competitive on clean technology.

Senior Liberals are expected to use the retreat to hammer out political and policy priorities for the months ahead, keeping in mind their confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP.

Promises under the deal include passing pharmacare legislation by the end of the year and introducing a “just transition” bill for oil and gas workers — a prospect already riling Alberta politicians.

The House of Commons is scheduled to return from its winter break next week.

Federal PoliticsJustin Trudeau

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford records second targeted shooting in less than 24 hours
Next story
1 snowmobiler dead in avalanche near Valemount, B.C.

Just Posted

Katie Lauren is a wedding photographer based out of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Couples eye Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows as beautiful backdrop for wedding photos

Seven was released by Foamers’ Folly for their seventh anniversary. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows brewery releases new beer to mark seventh anniversary

Emergency cold, wet weather beds at the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries. Coast Mental Health with operate the new extreme weather shelter. (files)
Coast Mental Health to operate Maple Ridge’s extreme weather shelter

The Tesla Supercharger station in Maple Ridge is now operating. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge’s Tesla Superchargers now available