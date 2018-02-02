Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a town hall at Nanaimos Vancouver Island University today, Feb. 2. (NICHOLAS PESCOD/The News Bulletin)

WATCH LIVE: Justin Trudeau holding town hall in Nanaimo

Prime Minister to hold forum at Vancouver Island University gym

Crowds are gathered on campus in Nanaimo to be part of a town hall with the prime minister.

PM Justin Trudeau is in the Vancouver Island city today, Feb. 2, for a public forum to be held at the Vancouver Island University gym. The town hall was originally slated to get underway at 11 a.m.

For more, follow @npescod and @NanaimoBulletin on Twitter.

RELATED: Environmental groups will have plenty of questions at town hall with PM

This article will be updated.

Previous story
Victoria student groups on receiving end of a mystery

Just Posted

Will Larry Walker make it to Cooperstown?

Larry Walker Sr. joins the Hall of Fame conversation

Maple Ridge tent city washrooms finally open

Took more than a month to get operating

Pitt Meadows mayor launches defamation lawsuit

Includes author and three administrators of a Facebook page

UPDATE: Mother pushes child out of way of pickup truck that hit bus stop in Maple Ridge

Mother and son from Mission taken to hospital.

Maple Ridge councillors disappointed over Haney Bypass renos

Double-right hand turn on to bypass, but Salvation Army building remains

UPDATE: Mother pushes child out of way of pickup truck that hit bus stop in Maple Ridge

Mother and son from Mission taken to hospital.

Victoria student groups on receiving end of a mystery

Student societies sent unsolicited packages containing everything from electronics to sex toys

Canucks set to wear red Chinese New Year jerseys

Warmup jerseys to mark Chinese year of the dog at Feb. 17 game vs. Boston

B.C. paramedic killed in ambulance crash remembered 25 years later

A ‘sliver of grief remains’ for husband after Carol Schlamp died in a tragic accident near Hope

Underdog status at Scotties OK with Team B.C.

Nanaimo rink continues to navigate through the Scotties Tournament of Hearts new format in Penticton

Transit police look for suspect who grabbed, licked woman’s face on SkyTrain

It happened in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day on the Millennium Line

Fort McMurray restaurant pulls B.C. wines over pipeline controversy

Alberta restaurant owner said decision supports ‘our oilsands workers and our oil industry’

WATCH LIVE: Justin Trudeau holding town hall in Nanaimo

Prime Minister to hold forum at Vancouver Island University gym

BCHL Today: Express shut out Eagles and Vees chase attendance mark

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Most Read