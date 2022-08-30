Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a media availability following a roundtable meeting that he and the Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion had with local delegates at the Country Hills Library in Kitchener, Ont. on Aug. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a media availability following a roundtable meeting that he and the Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion had with local delegates at the Country Hills Library in Kitchener, Ont. on Aug. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to shuffle cabinet on Wednesday: sources

Liberal front bench to get slight makeover, at least one minister has asked to leave

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is getting ready to shuffle his cabinet on Wednesday, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the plan.

They confirmed to The Canadian Press that the Liberal front bench will get a slight makeover to account for at least one minister who has asked to leave cabinet for personal reasons.

The four sources agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Two of the sources say the cabinet minister in question is Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi.

Her departure will open a spot for at least one new female member of Parliament to join cabinet, as Trudeau is expected to maintain a balance of women and men in his inner circle.

There are currently 38 ministers in the cabinet, not including Trudeau himself.

RELATED: Liberals, NDP reach deal to keep minority government in power till 2025

Federal PoliticsJustin Trudeau

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
ICBC says 43% of drivers admit to using their phone while driving
Next story
Trial slated for man accused of killings in Surrey and Abbotsford

Just Posted

Yvan Charette said the BCGEU strike has been a catastrophe for his and other private cannabis retailers. (THE NEWS/files)
Maple Ridge cannabis stores running out of product

The Flames open their regular season with a home game on Sept. 16. (The News files)
Ridge Meadows Flames have been perfect in the pre-season

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy reports that many dog-related incidents in Golden Ears go unreported or are directed to the RCMP by mistake. (Golden Ears Dog Walking Facebook/Special to The News)
Golden Ears hikers want more dog-use restrictions in the provincial park

Lorraine Bates, is stepping down as chair of the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.
Head of Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society passing the reins

Pop-up banner image