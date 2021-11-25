Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question as he takes part in a forum at the Wilson Center, Wednesday, November 17, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Trudeau is scheduled to visit Abbotsford on Friday, Nov. 26. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question as he takes part in a forum at the Wilson Center, Wednesday, November 17, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Trudeau is scheduled to visit Abbotsford on Friday, Nov. 26. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to tour flooded Sumas Prairie on Friday

PM will meet with Abbotsford officials; press conference later in Victoria

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Abbotsford on Friday (Nov. 26) to tour the flood-ravaged Sumas Prairie.

According to the itinerary posted on the PM’s website for Friday, Trudeau starts his day with a meeting with Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante before coming to Abbotsford.

He then meets with B.C. Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun, Chief Dalton Silver of the Sumas First Nation and Chief Alice McKay of the Matsqui First Nation.

Trudeau will also meet with members of the Canadian Armed Forces who are supporting the flood-relief efforts, as well as first responders and volunteers.

He will also visit areas affected by the flooding.

The tour is not open to the media, but information will be shared afterwards by the PM’s office.

The itinerary does not indicate what time Trudeau will be in Abbotsford, but he is due to give a press conference with Premier John Horgan in Victoria at 5:30 p.m.

