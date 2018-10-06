Prime Minister pledges to ensure ‘thriving’ dairy industry post USMCA

Trudeau said while he understands the industry’s concerns ‘there’s not question this is a good deal.’

Just days after officials from the U.S., Mexico and Canada inked a new trade agreement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heard the sour feedback from dairy farmers firsthand Thursday.

With the thorny issue of supply management at the forefront of trade negotiations between the U.S. and Canada, there was nervousness in the Canadian dairy sector as the Americans pushed more access to the Canadian market.

U.S. President Donald Trump has frequently criticized Canada’s dairy industry and its supply management system that he calls a subsidy. In the end, the so-called U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) includes access to the Canadian market by American dairy farmers.

READ MORE: Dairy farmers react sourly to Canada’s new trade deal with U.S. and Mexico

“This has happened, despite assurances that our government would not sign a bad deal for Canadians,” Pierre Lampron, president of Dairy Farmers Canada, said in the statement earlier this week. “We fail to see how this deal can be good for the 220,000 Canadian families that depend on dairy for their livelihood.”

But on Thursday, Trudeau told The Canadian Press said while he understands the concerns “there’s not question this is a good deal.”

Trudeau said the federal government will be working with the industry to determine what compensation is needed to ensure stability for the sector.

“They told me they were worried, they told me they felt they have continued to give through a number of trade deals we have signed and they are right,” he said.

With files from Paul Henderson

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. marijuana rules say where you can’t smoke or vape
Next story
Fund for Maple Ridge hockey player who died tragically during game

Just Posted

Fund for Maple Ridge hockey player who died tragically during game

Mission junior B team has moment of silence for Noah Trulsen

Lengthy waits for Thanksgiving travels on BC Ferries

The long-weekend wait times are starting to pick up at major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

On Cooking: Meat thermometer worth weight in gold

How long should a turkey cook?

OCOP: Keeping KEEPs running a mission for society chair

Challenge will be finding volunteers for the decades following

Citizen’s Ink: Spending priorities, recreation and housing disturbing contrast

‘The first issue is one everyone wishes would go away.’

Maple Ridge says farewell to Pete

Memorial in the park for Pete Seigo draws hundreds

Vancouver Giants shoot down Cougars 3-0, in away game

The G-Men, a WHL team, defeated Prince George Friday and takes them on again tonight.

‘We just got Banksy-ed’: Artwork self-destructs moments after $1.4 million sale

Spray-painted canvas ‘Girl With Balloon’ by elusive street artist Banksy went through a shredder just minutes after being sold for three-times its pre-sale estimate

‘Any team in this league can beat any team:’ Lions not underestimating Argos

Saturday will be the first time DeVier Posey lines up against his former teammates on the Toronto Argonauts

VIDEO: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau names first Arctic and offshore patrol ship

The ship is the first of at least five Arctic and offshore patrol vessels that will be tasked with patrolling Canadian waters, including the Arctic

B.C. marijuana rules say where you can’t smoke or vape

Fine set at $230 for smoking cannabis, only $58 for vaping

B.C. tent city campers break into empty elementary for ‘Schoolhouse Squat’

Homeless camp residents and supporters in Nanaimo announce they’ve ‘claimed’ school

Reversing overdoses, saving lives: How prevention sites keep stopping deaths

Campbell River overdose prevention site has reversed 19 overdoses since 2017 – AIDS Vancouver Island

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway

Trudeau says key link between Canada and the United States is officially underway

Most Read