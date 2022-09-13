Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral

Sept. 19 will be a holiday for federally regulated workers, provinces to decide for the rest

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral in London.

Speaking at a caucus retreat in New Brunswick today, Trudeau says “declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important.”

He says the government will be working with provinces and territories to ensure they’re “aligned.”

Monday will be a holiday for federal employees and those in federally regulated industries, but it will be up to provincial and territorial governments to declare the holiday for remaining workers.

Trudeau also says he and the opposition leaders’ offices are working on a final list for the delegation that will attend the funeral in person.

Commemoration ceremonies will also be held in Canada, including a parade, a flypast and a church service in Ottawa that will be televised nationally.

RELATED: ‘A servant queen’: World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

VIDEO: Canadians join mourners from around the world in remembering the Queen in London

Federal PoliticsHolidaysRoyal family

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police complete investigation into incident where marchers were hit by truck in Mission
Next story
Election issues to be debated in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral

The Flood Falls Trail wildfire is now estimated to be 545 hectares according to BC Wildfire Service (
Another helicopter added as Flood Falls Trail wildfire grows to 545 hectares

Katie Sullivan is running for a second term on school board. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows school board candidate wants to address post-pandemic mental health

There are five candidates running for mayor in Maple Ridge. (The News files)
Election issues to be debated in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows