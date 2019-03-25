Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Maple Ridge Monday morning. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

UPDATED: Prime minister talks housing in Maple Ridge

Trudeau speaks to rising cost of housing, pressures on young people.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Maple Ridge on Monday to discuss housing.

He highlighted 2019 federal budget investments in housing affordability while at the Willow townhome complex, 24108 – 104th Avenue, where units range from $600,000 to $700,000.

Dan Ruimy is the Liberal MP in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding and is seeking re-election and mentioned housing before introducing Trudeau.

“When we include everyone, we become stronger as a nation,” Ruimy said.

Trudeau spoke about the rising cost of housing and the pressures that puts on young people.

“When you work hard and save, you should be able to own a home,” he said.

Trudeau added that the federal government, as part of its 2019 budget and national housing strategy, is increasing the amount people can withdraw from their RRSP account for down payments on homes, to $35,000 from $25,000.

“We can’t just treat the symptoms of sky-high housing prices.”

Trudeau said larger down payments allows for lower monthly payments.

He also said the federal government will also continue to work with municipal and provincial governments to address housing supply issues, as well as make efforts to illegal curb money laundering and tax evasion.

On Sunday, Trudeau introduced former TV news anchor Tamara Taggart as the Vancouver-Kingsway riding’s Liberal candidate in the fall federal election.

Trudeau accused Andrew Sheer’s Conservatives of hoping to continue Stephen Harper’s policies by giving tax breaks to the wealthy while cutting programs for the middle and lower classes.

“They still think the way to create economic growth for everyone is to cut programs and give advantages and benefits to the wealthiest,” he said. “Well, that doesn’t trickle down to anyone and it didn’t work for 10 years.”

Trudeau pitched the upcoming election as an opportunity for all Canadians to step up and start talking about the kind of country they want to leave for their children and grandchildren.

“Do we want to invest in the middle class — shine on the world stage,” he asked, before warning that Canada “is seeing the rise of populism, aggressive, fear-based politics, just like the rest of the world.”

He also announced that a by-election will be held May 6 in the electoral district of Nanaimo–Ladysmith.

Previous story
Inquest into fatal Radiohead stage collapse underway in Toronto

Just Posted

UPDATED: Prime minister talks housing in Maple Ridge

Trudeau speaks to rising cost of housing, pressures on young people.

Feature doc on life of Harry Rankin to be screened by Cinema Politica Ridge Meadows

Screening will take place Mar. 28

Maple Ridge’s indoor pool redo in final months

Structural work done, with target opening to be late summer

‘Now, this is over’: Killer of B.C. gas station attendant dies at age 30 in prison

Grant De Patie killed while working at gas station

Maple Ridge pair win HM in FBCW Literary Writes contest

Theme of the contest this year was Who is ‘The Other’

Maple Ridge magnetic hill defies the law of Newton

It is a stretch of road where cars roll uphill instead of down

Edmonton judge rules Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired

Eight-year sentence imposed in 2010 would have ended last October had Khadr remained in custody

5 to start your day

Trudeau boosts Tamara Taggart, a doctor accessed records of a woman pregnant with his baby, and more

VIDEO: Dramatic fire destroys Surrey home

A freelancer at the scene said occupants made it out of the Fraser Heights house safely

Woman wants Tofino to get a nude beach

“They may enjoy a surf and then walk around naked and just be free.”

Ice climbers scale Canada’s tallest waterfall on Vancouver Island

Ice climbers Chris Jensen, Will Gadd and Peter Hoang made history

New Coast Guard ship crashes into breakwater in Victoria

‘It is fairly unprecedented that it would happen’

Sparks fly as SUV speeds wrong way down Highway 1 trying to flee RCMP

Captured on video, the vehicle headed westbound against oncoming traffic before crashing

Fundraising campaign launched for man caught in SilverStar avalanche

In only two days, the GoFundMe surpassed its $15,000 goal

Most Read