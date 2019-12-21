Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meets with Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu, in Cape Town, South Africa Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. The royal couple are on the third day of their African tour. (Henk Kruger/African News Agency via AP, Pool)

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie in Canada for the holidays

For security reasons Buckingham Palace will not be releasing any further details

If you’re out and about in Canada this holiday season and happen to spot a couple with a young boy that look remarkably like Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their son Archie, your eyes may not be deceiving you.

The royal trio are in Canada for a private visit during which they will celebrate Christmas and ring in the new year.

In an email to the The Canadian Press, Hannah Howard, the Deputy Communications Secretary to the Queen, says “they are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

Howard adds that the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to spend private family time in Canada “reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.”

However, the email also notes that for security reasons Buckingham Palace will not be releasing any further details about where exactly the royals are, and further requests that their privacy is respected.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted out a greeting Friday night that said “Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here.”

Prince Harry has been a frequent visitor to Canada, and Meghan also spent several years here during her seven season stint acting in the television drama “Suits” before becoming a member of the Royal Family.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Trudeau to be lower profile, more business-like in second mandate
Next story
House fire in Maple Ridge on Friday night

Just Posted

House fire in Maple Ridge on Friday night

All occupants out safely, paramedics treated several people

Along the Fraser: food banks for eagles in crisis?

DFO estimated five million Fraser River salmon would return in 2019, but only 600,000 did.

Shot bear has not been sighted, presumed dead

Bears still active in Maple Ridge this winter says conservation officer

More units needed in Maple Ridge to relieve rental crisis

Advocates call for 500 new units in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge bylaws shuts down Santa’s Village

City cites wrong zoning and other problems, operator says proceeds went to autism school

Fashion Fridays: New Year’s Eve outfits under $200

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

How youth protests shaped the discussion on climate change

Climate strikes are an example of youth becoming politicized and rejecting adult inaction

Feds won’t let resistant premiers scuttle municipal handgun bans: PM

The government will push ahead with plans to prevent smuggling of pistols into Canada

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie in Canada for the holidays

For security reasons Buckingham Palace will not be releasing any further details

Man shot to death in front of Alberta Walmart

Staff and shoppers were not allowed to leave store for some time as police investigated

ICBC retracts claim that late Vancouver Island Mountie was negligent in drunk driver crash

ICBC suggested Beckett’s negligence in response to civil court claim

B.C. delays wood waste penalties in coastal forest industry crisis

Coastal stumpage fees to be slashed as strike, layoffs drag on

OUTLOOK 2020: John Horgan on B.C. forests, union labour and ICBC

Premier’s year-end interview discusses NDP’s challenges

MLA Adam Olsen named interim BC Green Party leader

Adam Olsen, MLA for Saanich North and the Island, says election for new leader to begin in January

Most Read