Balloons are fixed to a railing as Police officers stand outside King Edward VII's hospital in London, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. The palace says the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on the evening of Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Prince Philip has infection, will stay in hospital

Philip’s youngest son, Prince Edward, told Sky News that his father was ‘a lot better’

Prince Philip is “comfortable” in a London hospital where he is being treated for an infection, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

The palace said Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is “comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.”

He was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital a week ago after feeling ill. Royal officials called it a precautionary measure.

Philip’s youngest son, Prince Edward, told Sky News that his father was “a lot better.”

Edward said “he’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing, so we keep our fingers crossed.”

Philip, who retired from public duties in 2017, rarely appears in public. During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

Philip married Elizabeth in 1947 at Westminster Abbey in London, five years before she became queen, and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

—The Associated Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unfriended no more: Facebook to lift Australia news ban

Just Posted

Tims For Good takes place this Wednesday, Feb. 24, in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
Tims treating Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows front-line workers

A coffee truck will be making deliveries on Wednesday, Feb. 24

A white Hyundai Tuscon rolled over onto its side after a collision at 228th Street and Abernethy Way. (Neil Corbett/ The News)
Three cars involved in Maple Ridge crash

Fire, ambulance and RCMP respond to rollover on 228th Street and Abernethy Way

MRSS senior wrestlers – Gabriella Di Girolomo, Ivy Threatful, Solei Brooks, Lexi Lewis, Adrian Truong and Ryan Beranek – were in great shape this year, Ramblers coach Bill McCrae said. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Secondary wrestling team laments loss of season that might have been

Ramblers were in position for a provincial three-peat, longtime coach says

Rattle The Glass by Marty Zylstra was played on Hockey Night In Canada. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge musician on Hockey Night In Canada

Marty Zylstra’s song played during second period of Jan. 31 game

Ryley Lanthier, a former Ridge Meadows Flames forward, will be playing university hockey in Ontario. (Ontario Tech/Special to The News)
Former Flame playing university hockey in Oshawa

Lanthier used Maple Ridge Junior Bs as launching pad

Rob Rondeau, PhD candidate at SFU, is embarking on a mission to find definitive evidence of human migration to the continent. (SFU supplied image)
VIDEO: Marine archaeologist looking for clues of ancient migration in B.C. waters

SFU researcher hoping to find 15,000 year-old archaeological sites underwater

An undated picture of the Hope Station House. There is currently a resident-driven coalition to ask for a stay of demolition while funding sources are sought to restore the Station House to its former glory. (Photo/Save The Hope Station House)
Hope Council unanimously moves to demolish historic landmark Station House

Heart-rending, reluctant unanimous vote passed late Monday evening

FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Facebook said on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, it lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Unfriended no more: Facebook to lift Australia news ban

Social media giant strikes deal to pay for journalism in battle with global repercussions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
Biden/Trudeau summit to avoid some Canadian priorities?

U.S. summit ‘road map’ focuses on mutual interests, steers clear of Canadian potholes

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna council advocates for increased provincial social assistance payments

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge tabled the motion, says many people on those payments live below the poverty line

Opening ceremonies for the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria (University of Victoria photo)
Commonwealth, Invictus Games good for B.C. recovery, Horgan says

Commonwealth bid for 2026 proposes Victoria, Richmond venues

(File photo)
Charges considered against RCMP officer for dog-bite arrest resulting in serious injuries

B.C.’s police watchdog reports reasonable grounds to believe officer committed offences

BC Ferries carried 2.9 million passengers and 1.6 million vehicles during the final three months of 2020, a decrease of 39.6 per cent and 22.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ passenger count down 42 per cent as red ink dots third quarter report

Losses would have been worse without federal-provincial funding

Most Read