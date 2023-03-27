A Posse jersey with the number 18 on it hanging above the team as they faced the Revelstoke Grizzlies on Sunday night. (Revelstoke Review)

Young B.C. hockey coach dies in crash just hours before playoffs game

Morton Johnston died hours before Game 6 playoffs against Revelstoke

On a night both devastating and sweet for the community, while tragedy and grief stood by and watched, the Princeton Posse won the sixth game of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s (KIJHL) conference final against Revelstoke Sunday (March 26), to secure its ticket to the Teck Cup Championship.

When team captain Jake McCulley skated to center ice to claim the banner from a league official, he carried Posse jersey 18, the player number formerly worn by Mort Johnston, assistant Posse coach, who was killed earlier in the day in a vehicle incident.

Johnson, a well-loved local personality on and off the ice, was 25.

According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes police were notified at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle incident on Old Hedley Road near Princeton.

A car left the road and travelled down an embankment, struck several trees, and flipped over. The driver was ejected from the car and while the airbag was deployed the seatbelt was found fully retracted, according to Hughes.

An investigation is continuing.

The team made the difficult decision to play the game in Johnston’s honour with the support and encouragement of his family.

This decision produced an emotional contest for the Posse, with the Posse players Dayton Nelson and Kassius Kler pointing to the skies after scoring their goals on the night. The team hung a jersey above the bench as they played in honour of their coach.

The Posse went on to defeat the Grizzlies 2-1 to advance to the Teck Cup Finals, with players from both sides sharing an emotional moment after the final whistle blew.

Dayton Nelson and Kassius Kler scored for Princeton in the second period. Assists were earned by Kler and Brennan Watterson, and Nelson, respectively. Luke Aston, assisted by Brady Schwab, scored for Revelstoke in the first period.

In performances that commentators agreed were outstanding, goalie Peyton Trzaska made 48 saves for the Posse, while Grizzly netminder Jozef Kuchaslo made 45 for Revelstoke.

The Princeton native moved into coaching his hometown team after suiting up for the Posse in 159 games over four seasons from 2014 to 2018.

“He was a tenacious and energetic player and beloved teammate,” said the KIJHL in a press release. “The KIJHL offers its deepest sympathies to the Johnston family, the Posse organization and the community of Princeton.”

