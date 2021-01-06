Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Prison guards need priority COVID-19 vaccinations, union says

Federal prison population varies but is typically about 14,000 people

A union representing federal prison guards says vaccinating them against COVID-19 should be a priority, given their front-line role in correctional institutions.

Members should be inoculated at their workplaces as quickly as possible, said Jeff Wilkins, national president of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers.

The call came Wednesday amid word from the union that the Correctional Service would begin vaccinating inmates this week.

In a statement late Wednesday, the Correctional Service said it expected to begin vaccinating “older, medically vulnerable federal inmates” Friday against COVID-19 as part of the first phase of the vaccine rollout, as recommended by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

About 600 inmates will get doses of the recently approved Moderna vaccine from the prison service during the initial phase and, as further supply becomes available, it will eventually be offered to all federal inmates, the statement said.

Under the Corrections and Conditional Release Act, the service has an obligation to provide essential health care to federally incarcerated inmates, it added.

The federal prison population varies but is typically about 14,000 people. The service reports that 1,149 federal inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, and three have died of it. The prison system had 144 inmates with active cases as of Jan. 4.

The prison service said its staff will be vaccinated by their home provinces or territories, adding it is working closely with those jurisdictions to ensure access to the vaccine in accordance with the priority groups identified by the committee on immunization.

The statement did not specifically mention correctional officers but noted the prison service “has health care workers who provide close, direct care to inmates diagnosed with COVID-19.”

“We are working closely with provinces to ensure vaccines are prioritized for these workers in the first phase.”

Earlier Wednesday, Conservative public safety critic Shannon Stubbs accused federal officials of putting the health of inmates ahead of that of prison guards.

She said in a statement it is “outrageous that incarcerated criminals will receive vaccines before vulnerable seniors in long-term care homes, front-line health care workers, first responders and correctional officers.”

About 225 of the union’s more than 7,400 members have tested positive for COVID-19, Wilkins said Wednesday in an interview.

The prison service must recognize that officers have been working for months in institutions where physical distancing is difficult, Wilkins said.

Although the Correctional Service has a legal mandate to provide care to inmates it also has a responsibility to protect staff members from disease under the Canadian Labour Code, he added.

“First off, we need to make sure that we have a workforce available to to go into those workplaces that are seeing some significant outbreaks right now.”

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Top cop leaving Ridge Meadows RCMP
Next story
VIDEO: World leaders are appalled by storming of U.S. Capitol

Just Posted

SRT Titan Nick Huliganga and Pitt Meadows Marauder Ryan Crockett battle for a loose ball during a senior boys high school basketball game in 2018. (The News files)
Basketball coaches worry about hoops in Maple Ridge

Girls and boys coaches sorry for the Grade 12 students who miss out on final year

Ridge Meadows RCMP Supt. Jennifer Hyland. (THE NEWS files)
Top cop leaving Ridge Meadows RCMP

Hyland joins new Surrey Police Service later this month

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue will be holding their Christmas tree chipping fundraiser again this weekend. (Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue/Special to The News)
Last chance for Christmas tree chipping at Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue

Yearly fundraiser raises money for Search and Rescue equipment

Fur-Bearers’ Lesley Fox said ,”Black bears are a natural, normal part of the landscape here in the Lower Mainland.” (William Snow photo)
Reward offered for info on potential Pitt Meadows poaching incident

The Fur-Bearers put $1,000 up to find out who shot a black bear found near Pitt Lake

Archer Reid was the first baby born in 2021 at Ridge Meadows Hospital. (The Reid family/Special to The News)
Baby New Year meets grandmother in Ridge Meadows Hospital ICU – a day before she passes away

Archer Reid was born at 4:50 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement to the Commons updating MPs in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 on the latest situation with the Coronavirus pandemic. British lawmakers were recalled from their Christmas recess to discuss new restrictions that took effect at midnight as part of England's third national lockdown. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)
VIDEO: World leaders are appalled by storming of U.S. Capitol

Allies to the U.S. were appalled at what they described as an attack on American democracy

Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Prison guards need priority COVID-19 vaccinations, union says

Federal prison population varies but is typically about 14,000 people

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada uses social media influencers to promote travel abroad, despite stay-home direction

At least two influencers have travelled to warmer climates in the past few weeks

Giants defenceman Bowen Byram looks for an opening during a hard-fought gold medal matchup with Team USA in Edmonton at the world juniors on Tuesday, Jan. 5. USA won 2-0. (Andrea Leigh Cardin/HHOF-IIHF Images)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants win silver with Team Canada at world juniors

Strong performance by defenceman Bowen Byram and Michael Dyck, head coach of the Langley-based team

The Pacific Junior Hockey League announced the cancellation of the 2021 Cyclone Taylor Cup, and its annual Prospects and All-Star Game events on Tuesday.
B.C.’s Cyclone Cup 2021 cancelled

Challenges related to COVID-19 cites as reasoning behind the move

A passenger walks the halls at Montreal Trudeau Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
As U.K. travel ban lifts, new pre-flight COVID-19 test rules will come into effect in Canada

Test must be taken pre-flight, within 72 hours of boarding a flight to Canada

Anyone with information on recent machete attacks should contact the VPD’s Major Crimes Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. (File)
Man charged in New Year’s Eve machette attack that left 2 injured in Vancouver

33-year-old man faces six charges following at least two attacks on New Year’s Eve

Most Read