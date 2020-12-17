Yunesit'in (Stone), west of Williams Lake, is one of six First Nation communities comprising the Tsilhqot'in Nation. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Privacy commissioner rules B.C. giving enough COVID-19 info after First Nations’ complaint

3 First Nations argued the government violated the Freedom of Information and Privacy Protection Act

B.C.’s information and privacy commissioner has ruled that the province does not need to release specific information about COVID-19 to First Nations communities.

Heiltsuk Tribal Council, Tsilhqot’in National Government and Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council filed a complaint to Commissioner Michael McEvoy’s office in September, alleging the province

violated the Freedom of Information and Privacy Protection Act by failing to quickly disclose locations of COVID-19 cases – including whether that infected person had travelled to a particular nation’s territory.

At the centre of the decision is Section 25 of the act, which requires the government to “without delay, disclose to the public, to an affected group of people or to an applicant…information about a risk of significant harm to the environment or to the health or safety of the public or a group of people.”

The health ministry argued that the Public Health Act emergency powers override its duty of public interest disclosure.

In his decision, McEvoy said he rejected that argument but that “sufficient information is already available on COVID-19 cases” to allow First Nations communities to take steps to avoid or mitigate the risks connected to the pandemic.

Earlier this month, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the ministry would be releasing total COVID-19 cases within local health areas on a weekly basis.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Top Merritt Mountie asks for compassion after traumatic death
Next story
B.C. behind on climate goals, sets new 2025 emissions target to stay on track

Just Posted

WEB
‘I’ve never been so scared in my life’: Hiker recounts wife’s rescue from Cascade Falls in Mission

Artur Siewierski wants to fundraise for Mission Search and Rescue Society after desperate rescue

The BC Games were scheduled to be hosted by Maple Ridge in 2020. (Black Press file photo)
Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games announces sport partner fund

Province and BC Games Society commit to 130k for sport organizations affected by cancelled games

Birgit Giesser has won a provincial award for her music therapy program during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Community Living B.C./Special to The News)
COVID-19: Mobile musical therapy earns provincial award for Maple Ridge music therapist

The WOW awards have been handed out since 2009 by Community Living British Columbia

A map of CP’s proposed logistics park.
Hundreds of jobs, millions of dollars from logistics park

CPR at public meeting of Pitt Meadows council

Wanstall’s owner, Matt Mendel, poses with a 37mm anti-tank gun. *Not available for purchase. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge gun shop forced to put the safety on for COVID

Wanstall’s Sporting Goods will close their doors until Dec. 27 due to staff virus exposure

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The RCMP have announced that they are launching a criminal investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
RCMP launch criminal probe into fatal train derailment in Field that left 3 dead

The derailment, which occured in February 2019, resulted in three fatalities

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to questions during a year end interview with The Canadian Press in Ottawa, Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020. Trudeau says while he is committed to federal transparency, being too forthcoming can hinder the government’s ability to wrestle with tough decisions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Liberals striving for ‘balance’ on federal transparency, Trudeau says

Liberals are faring better than some other administrations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says

B.C. Environment and Climate Change Strategy Minister George Heyman speaks during an announcement at Burns Bog, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, June 29, 2020. The British Columbia government is setting a new target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 after determining it is further from reaching its climate action goals than previously forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. behind on climate goals, sets new 2025 emissions target to stay on track

New emissions target requires greenhouse gases in B.C. to fall 16 per cent below 2007 levels by 2025

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Merritt RCMP ask members of the public for compassion after a fatal shooting earlier this month outside the city’s detachment. (Black Press Media files)
Top Merritt Mountie asks for compassion after traumatic death

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences

Yunesit'in (Stone), west of Williams Lake, is one of six First Nation communities comprising the Tsilhqot'in Nation. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Privacy commissioner rules B.C. giving enough COVID-19 info after First Nations’ complaint

3 First Nations argued the government violated the Freedom of Information and Privacy Protection Act

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers on their project site in Kitimat. LNG Canada had a second COVID-19 outbreak declared, just weeks after the first was announced Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
Second COVID-19 outbreak declared at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

To date, 15 employees have tested positive and 13 cases are still considered active

Jason Alan Obert walks away from the Creep Catchers camera crew and into the Sevenoaks Shopping Centre parking lot after being filmed Oct. 14, 2016.
Former Mission principal given 15-year teaching ban following Creep Catchers sting

B.C.’s Teacher Regulation Branch ruled on Jason Alan Obert’s punishment on Dec. 3

Most Read