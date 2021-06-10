(File) (File)

(File) (File)

Privacy watchdog says RCMP’s use of facial-recognition tool broke law

Privacy commissioner issues report on the force’s information gathering from U.S. firm Clearview A

The federal privacy watchdog says the RCMP broke the law by using cutting-edge facial-recognition software to collect personal information.

In a report today, privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien says there were serious and systemic failings by the RCMP to ensure compliance with the Privacy Act before it gathered information from U.S. firm Clearview AI.

Clearview AI’s technology allows for the collection of huge numbers of images from various sources that can help police forces, financial institutions and other clients identify people.

In a related probe, Therrien and three provincial counterparts said in February that Clearview AI’s technology resulted in mass surveillance of Canadians and violated federal and provincial laws governing personal information.

They said the New York-based company’s scraping of billions of images of people from across the internet was a clear violation of Canadians’ privacy rights.

Therrien announced last year that Clearview AI would stop offering its facial-recognition services in Canada in response to the privacy investigation.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: RCMP commits to changes on how it collects, uses information about protesters

Law enforcementprivacyRCMP

Previous story
Summerland firefighter’s transgender identity began 3 years ago

Just Posted

(BC Centre for Disease Control)
Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows weekly COVID-19 case count at 44

CDC mapping illustrates cases dropping across region

First responders rushed to a stabbing in Golden Ears Provincial Park Wednesday, June 9. (The News files)
Stabbing in Golden Ears Provincial Park

Man stabbed twice in the abdomen

ARMS president Ken Stewart and director John Dale on the banks of the Alouette River where the subdivision is proposed. (Neil Corbett/The News)
ARMS says it has been “cut out” of public hearing for riverfront subdivision

Conservation group can’t meet with Maple Ridge city staff or offer power point

A balcony fire on the corner of Harris Road and Ford Road in Pitt Meadows is emitting heavy smoke. (Special to The News)
VIDEO: Firefighters battle apartment blaze in Pitt Meadows

Flames and smoke seen on tenth floor balcony on corner of Harris Road and Ford Road

Canada Day celebrations are being planned in Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS/files)
Maple Ridge planning Canada Day celebrations

Drive-thru cross country road trip and food trucks festival on July 1

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Trudeau leaves Canada today for a G7 summit as the country is seized by tragedy and demands of justice for Indigenous peoples and Muslims. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau travels to G7, NATO as Canada grapples with Islamophobia, residential schools

Prime minister making his first trip outside the country in more than a year

A woman jogs past a mural as indoor fitness classes and gyms remain closed in Calgary on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Two Prairie provinces hit hard by the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will be loosening some of their public health restrictions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta to lift some restrictions; Manitoba to release reopening plan

Prairie provinces unveiling or implementing next step in lifting pandemic restrictions

(File) (File)
Privacy watchdog says RCMP’s use of facial-recognition tool broke law

Privacy commissioner issues report on the force’s information gathering from U.S. firm Clearview A

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Darrien McWatters of Summerland came out publicly as transgender in January, 2018. (Contributed)
Summerland firefighter’s transgender identity began 3 years ago

‘My personality hasn’t changed. I just say I’m in a prettier package now.’

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Child sex crimes charges against Interior’s top doc won’t impact pandemic response: Dix

Dr. Albert de Villiers is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference

Alberta resident Rocky Whitford was found dead inside a GR Baker Hospital bathroom due to an apparent suicide on May 13. (Submitted Photo)
Widow of man in mental health distress questions Cariboo hospital protocol

Warning: This story contains details about suicide that may be distressing.

(Black Press Media files)
First Nation condemns ‘inadequate’ punishment of B.C. lawyer who took on ’60s scoop cases

Stephen Bronstein was suspended for one month and fined $4,000

Most Read