Private liquor stores expect major product shortages in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

With the recent announcement of sales restrictions at government-run liquor stores, many local restaurants, pubs, and private liquor stores are left wondering what will happen to them in the coming weeks.

Yvan Charette, owner of The Haney Public House and Haney Hotel Liquor Store, and president of The Alliance of Beverage Licensees (ABLE BC), sees these restrictions as short-term advantage that is going to have devestating consequences.

“These restrictions will likely help restaurants and pubs temporarily, but there’s going to be a lot of shrapnel from all of this down the road,” said Charette. “It might not be right away, but it’ll come.”

BC liquor and cannabis advisor Rebecca Hardin believes that this provides a unique advantage to the private liquor sector.

“I suspect many private liquor stores will see new customers come in, and when the labour dispute is resolved, those government stores might not see all of those customers return,” said Hardin.

With the current laws in place, bars, pubs, and restaurants in BC tend to purchase the majority of their liquor from government stores, with direct delivery of certain BC beverages only being offered through a limited number of craft breweries, distilleries, and wineries.

This leaves them vulnerable to the restrictions that took place on Friday morning (Aug. 19), which states that liquor purchases are now limited to no more than three of any individial item per day, with multi-packs of beverages counting as a single unit. Beer is the sole exception to these new restrictions.

“This situation has really shown how vulnerable the supply chain is, and if steps aren’t taken to fix it, it’s going to hurt then number of future investments in BC,” said Charette.

“This is the worst-case scenario that could be happening when we’re already dealing with high inflation costs and major staffing issues.”

In order to deal with the Liquor Distribution Branch centres closing, many private liquor stores are already turning to local providers for their supply needs, which Charette believes is only a short-term solution.

“Local providers can help, but then you run into the issue of whether or not they can keep up with the sudden surge in demand,” he said.

“This is where local retailers can shine with their enhanced guests’ services, by not limiting purchases, and by showcasing local manufacturers while the industry waits for this labour dispute to be resolved,” said Hardin.

“Private liquor stores are best positioned to serve their customers by focusing on BC wines, BC craft distillers and BC brewers,” she said.

But even with the help of local providers, Hardin expects there to be major product shortages in both government-run and private liquor stores as soon as September long weekend.

“Most retail stores only keep 2-3 weeks inventory on hand and generally order weekly,” said Hardin.

Charette, and the rest of ABLE BC, are hoping that the BC General Employees’ Union solves their labor dispute quickly to avoid harming the hospitality industry any further.

“The trickle down effects of this are going to be far more catastrophic than the BCGEU probably realizes,” said Charette.

“I really hope both sides can get back to the table, figure something out, and stop harming small businesses in BC.”

