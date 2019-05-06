Private pot store seeks OK from Maple Ridge council

Spiritleaf wants to open in Valley Fair Mall

The first application for a private pot store in Maple Ridge has a positive recommendation from city staff.

Spiritleaf, based in Calgary, has applied to open a location in Valley Fair Mall at Lougheed Highway and 227th Street.

According to a May 7 city staff report, Spiritleaf was the only company whose application for a retail outlet was approved by the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

With that approval now provided, Maple Ridge council can decide whether to issue a resolution supporting a licence, opposing it, or offering no comment.

Staff have reviewed the company’s business plan, the application, “and all the criteria has been fully satisfied,” says the report.

The city mailed out 633 letters to residents within 200 metres of the proposed location and received three responses – two opposed and one in favour.

Heidi Guammac, with Spiritleaf, said the company has stores open in Brooks, St. Albert, Calgary and Lethbridge, in Alberta, and in Moose Jaw, Sask. and Kingston, On.

Supply problems are still hurting retail expansion, she added.

Opening the Maple Ridge location “as soon as possible would not be a bad thing.” But the company knows the process takes time, she said.

Spiritleaf wants to be open with the community, Guammac added.

“The staff are very passionate about it and their mission is to be very much on the educational side of it,” she said.

“If the community has any questions, come on over, we’ll try to answer it. They really try very hard to have that knowledge base to share with people if they have any concerns with a store being in their community.”

Valley Fair Mall manager Nicole Archer said the store would be a good fit for the mall.

“We were very choosy. This proprietor has a proven business model and it’s a very high-end boutique style and it seemed to be a good fit for our shopping centre,” Archer said.

It could be the first private retail pot store to open in B.C. since cannabis legalization took effect last October.

If approved, the store would have to do renovations before opening up in the previous Papa Greek restaurant space.

Archer expects some phone calls, but is confident she can address people’s concerns, noting there is a Liquor Distribution Branch outlet in the mall.

“This is now legal and licenced. It is happening. We’re going to see more of these come about … and I think we’ve chosen well.”

Maple Ridge changed its zoning bylaw last year to allow recreational pot stores in commercial areas, providing there’s at least a kilometre distance between each store.

Maple Ridge regulations also give preference to stores operated by the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch.

So far, the branch has applied for a business licence for only one store in Maple Ridge, on 207th Street and Lougheed Highway, although it’s also considering a downtown location.

A business licence application doesn’t need council approval.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: B.C. pipe bands gather in Nelson
Next story
Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Just Posted

Private pot store seeks OK from Maple Ridge council

Spiritleaf wants to open in Valley Fair Mall

Bear may have caused fire that destroyed Pitt Meadows barn

Fire chief says likely marauding bruin knocked over heat lamp.

Letter: ‘Ticket off-leash dogs on Maple Ridge dikes’

‘Increase bylaws staff.’

Maple Ridge girl invited to Team Canada camp

Muzzolini one of five Whitecaps prospects for U17 soccer team

PHOTOS: The sun has set on another successful Ridge Meadows Home Show

Thousands took in the show over the weekend

VIDEO: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Should Judge Begbie statue be removed from B.C. courthouse square?

Two New Westminster councillors’ motion will be debated and voted on Monday at a council meeting

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be tentatively sentenced in September

Body of man recovered, one year after his truck plunged into Kootenay River

Difficult recovery operation due to rapidly flowing river.

Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Vaccine against fentanyl shows promising results in rats: U.S. study

Rats chose food more times instead of fentanyl after receiving the vaccine treatment

B.C. man who taught others to evade millions in taxes loses appeal

Russell Porisky of Chilliwack counselled hundreds to dodge a total of $11.5 million in income tax

Canfor sawmills back up in B.C. after week-long curtailment

Canfor curtails production due to lumber prices and the high cost of fibre

Most Read