Protesters, supporters of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Protesters, supporters of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil’s Congress in capital

Actions come one week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress in the capital on Sunday, climbing on top of its roof and breaking the glass in its windows.

Others demonstrators were gathering outside the presidential palace and Supreme Court, although it was not immediately clear whether they had managed to break into the buildings.

The incidents, which recalled the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol, come just a week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in on Jan. 1.

Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting against Lula’s electoral win since Oct. 30, blocking roads, setting vehicles on fires and gathering outside military buildings, asking armed forces to intervene.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Brazilprotest

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. paramedics union, province agree on tentative new contract
Next story
Alabama woman who joined Islamic State group hopes to return from Syria camp

Just Posted

Dean Joanisse led his team to back-to-back BC Men’s Curling Championship appearances. (Lindsay Chung/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge sends two teams to B.C. curling provincial championships

Emerald Pig Theatrical Society putting on <em>Halfway There</em> by Norm Foster. (Book cover)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows theatre group holding auditions for first production of 2023

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 8

TransLink will be cleaning out its bike parkades. (Translink/Special to The News)
TransLink will remove bikes left in its parkades