A woman speaks at a pipeline protest outside a Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fundraiser in Vancouver on May 22. (Protect the Inlet)

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

An investigation has been launched into the way police acted at a Vancouver anti-pipeline protest, according to the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.

In a Thursday news release, the office said it would be reviewing how a 74-year-old woman was knocked to the ground by a police officer.

The video, which appeared in local media, shows a woman approaching a uniformed Vancouver police officer.

“The woman in the video steps forward and appears to make contact with one of the men, the woman is pushed back and falls to the ground,” the release read.

READ MORE: Pipeline protester chimes in on Justin Trudeau’s B.C. fundraising speech

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

Just Posted

Roadside prohibition reversed after police showed up at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

Pitt council concerned about online cannabis sales to individuals

Cannabis company wants approval to expand for CBD extraction

MVA blocks eastbound lanes along DTR in Maple Ridge

The accident happened just after 3:30 p.m.

UPDATE: Students exposed to pepper spray at Davie Jones elementary

Six students exposed, hazmat incident at Pitt Meadows school

LETTER: ‘Positive effect on all of society’

‘Change our way of living from a wasteful and destructive manner.’

VIDEO: Black Press Career Fair is on at the Abbotsford Centre

77 vendors include the City of Abbotsford, Harrison Hot Springs Resort and Spa and Vancouver Career College

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

B.C. Liberals describe his accusations of security corruption

White Rock RCMP receive report of person with gun, ended up being someone vaping

Police swarm vehicle near Oxford Street and Marine Drive

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

Car thief fleeing Abbotsford police should have expected to be tackled: watchdog

Police watchdog says getting tackled while attempting to flee was a ‘foreseeable outcome’

SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

One dog was heavily pregnant, the SPCA said

Residents in B.C.’s wildfire zone raise cash for fire-ravaged northern Alberta

Community centre in Ashcroft donating proceeds from ParticipACTION walk to fire relief effort

Most Read