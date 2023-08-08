Procession at Penticton’s Skaha Lake for firefighter killed in action

Zak Muise died in July fighting the largest wildfire in B.C.

Firefighter Zak Muise worked for Big Cat Wildfire and died at age 25 while helping to battle the Donnie Creek Wildfire in northeastern B.C. A memorial will be held Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. at Skaha Lake Park. (picture courtesy of BC Wildfire Services)

Big Cat Wildfire and the Penticton Fire Department will hold a procession and memorial for firefighter Zachery Freeman Muise at Skaha Lake Park on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Muise, who was based in the Okanagan, was killed while fighting the Donnie Creek wildfire in the Fort St. John area last month.

The procession will travel along the lakeshore beginning at 1 p.m., and will involve RCMP, Penticton Fire Department and Big Cat crew trucks travelling along South Beach Road.

The south beach parking lot will be closed from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. to accommodate the procession.

Muise, 25, was working for Big Cat Wildfire when he died fighting the fire.

The fire, burning north of Fort St. John, is now more than 6,000 square-kilometres in size, the biggest wildfire in B.C.’s history.

After the procession, a service will be held at the park gazebo.

Members of the public are invited to attend and pay their respects.

Anyone visiting Skaha Lake Park on Wednesday is reminded to watch for signage and moving vehicles.

