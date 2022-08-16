Project blue heron leads to 37 tickets issued to Maple Ridge drivers

Ridge Meadows RCMP uses lift equipment to better spot driver infractions

Dozens of Maple Ridge drivers were issued tickets as part of Ridge Meadows RCMP’s project blue heron.

This annual program involves members of the Road Safety Target Team using a construction-style scissor lift to elevate the officers off the ground and provide them with a better view of approaching vehicles.

Project blue heron started in 2021, where officers were able to issue a combined 40 cell phone offences, 37 seatbelt offences, and 12 other offences across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows in only two days.

This year, it was conducted in Maple Ridge on Thursday (Aug. 11), with drivers being issued 37 violation tickets.

According to ICBC road safety coordinator Kate Woochuk, it is crucial that drivers be reminded to stay safe while on the road.

“When you’re behind the wheel, you need to practice safe driving habits at all times,” said Woochuk.

“ICBC supports Project Blue Heron as a way to remind drivers to buckle up and leave their phone alone while driving.”

