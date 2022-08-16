Ridge Meadows RCMP conducting seatbelt and cellphone use checks. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP conducting seatbelt and cellphone use checks. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/The News)

Project blue heron leads to 37 tickets issued to Maple Ridge drivers

Ridge Meadows RCMP uses lift equipment to better spot driver infractions

Dozens of Maple Ridge drivers were issued tickets as part of Ridge Meadows RCMP’s project blue heron.

This annual program involves members of the Road Safety Target Team using a construction-style scissor lift to elevate the officers off the ground and provide them with a better view of approaching vehicles.

Project blue heron started in 2021, where officers were able to issue a combined 40 cell phone offences, 37 seatbelt offences, and 12 other offences across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows in only two days.

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows RCMP conducts two cell phone and seatbelt offence blitzes

This year, it was conducted in Maple Ridge on Thursday (Aug. 11), with drivers being issued 37 violation tickets.

According to ICBC road safety coordinator Kate Woochuk, it is crucial that drivers be reminded to stay safe while on the road.

“When you’re behind the wheel, you need to practice safe driving habits at all times,” said Woochuk.

“ICBC supports Project Blue Heron as a way to remind drivers to buckle up and leave their phone alone while driving.”

RELATED: Too many die in heavy truck crashes, B.C. auditor says

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

distracted drivingICBCPolice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Beached baby porpoise rescued from tidal pool on Vancouver Island
Next story
Abbotsford Police investigate possible attempted child abduction

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP conducting seatbelt and cellphone use checks. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/The News)
Project blue heron leads to 37 tickets issued to Maple Ridge drivers

The Maple Ridge Choral Society is fundraising this weekend. (The News files)
Cool stuff and vintage memories for sale at Maple Ridge Choral Society fundraiser

Moms Stop the Harm tied purple ribbons along Robson Street in Vancouver on Tuesday Aug. 16 to memorialize the 10,000 people who have died of toxic drugs in B.C. since a public health emergency was declared in 2016. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Moms take to B.C. streets, tying purple ribbons to honour 10,000 lives lost to drug poisonings

Kolosov’s artwork entitled “The Value of Time” as part of his Vladimir Kolosov: Through the Looking Glass exhibition. (Vladimir Kolosov/Special to the News)
Maple Ridge artist showcases surreal artwork at Chinese Cultural Centre Museum