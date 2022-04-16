Project Gandolf nets 30 drivers in 2 hours in Pitt Meadows

Ridge Meadows RCMP warn drivers they will be enforcing the rules of the road at problematic intersections throughout Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

In a little more than two hours police issued 30 violation tickets in a Pitt Meadows blitz to catch drivers not following the rules of the road.

Over three days the Pitt Meadows Uniformed Community Response Team, UCRU, and frontline police set up at Ford Road and Baynes Road intersection for what they termed “Project Gandolf – you shall not pass”.

The intersection is one of many problem intersections in the cities of Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge, said Sgt. Lyndsay Irwin with the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment.

“We will be continuing enforcement with zero tolerance at problematic intersections,” she added.

Project Gandolf is ongoing and will be enforced for varying infractions every week in different areas of Pitt Meadows.

