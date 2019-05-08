Propane blast in Tagish sparks wildfire destroys two homes (Carcross/Tagish First Nation)

Propane blast in Tagish, Yukon sparks wildfire, destroys two homes

The First Nation says no one was hurt

A propane tank explosion in a Yukon community just north of the British Columbia boundary has destroyed two homes and spread into the nearby forest.

A social media post by the Carcross Tagish First Nation says a total of two propane tanks exploded Tuesday on a property in Tagish, burning the surrounding woods.

Wildland Fire Management says the flames grew to five hectares in size but are now under control and no other structures are threatened, although crews remain at the scene checking for hot spots.

The First Nation says two homes were lost, but no one was hurt.

The fire danger rating for the Tagish area is low, but it was reportedly quite windy when the blaze broke out.

Volunteer firefighters aided crews from Wildland Fire and the First Nation, while ATCO Electric workers disconnected the power. (CKRW)

The Canadian Press

