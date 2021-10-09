Property crimes see a dip first time this year

September also had lowest crimes against person in Maple Ridge so far in 2021

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have had high property crimes throughout this year, especially the summer months however, September saw a decline in those crimes, as well as in crimes against persons.

According to the RCMP’s dashboard, a total of 237 property crimes took place in Maple Ridge in September, down from August’s 299 reports. Of the total, 29 were break and enters down by 16 from August. This makes it the first time this year that there has been a dip in these types of crimes.

Theft from auto also went down from 191 in August, to 119 in September. Last year, there were 2,630 property crimes in Maple Ridge, including theft of auto, theft from auto, break and enter and mischief whereas this year, there already have been 2,353 property crimes with three months left until the year ends.

Crimes against persons have also gone down in Maple Ridge for the first time this year. September saw saw 126 crimes against person, as opposed to 140 in August. Threats came down from 41 in August to 28 in September, up from 26 in July to 41 in August. Firearms offences came down to zero instances from three in August and robberies remained same, at three instances.

For the city of Pitt Meadows as well, September was the first month this year to see property crimes go below 50. September had 39 cases of property crime, down from August’s 61. September also saw five break and enters, and zero thefts from auto, down from August’s 3.

Property crimes in 2021 for the city have already surpassed those in 2020. All through last year, there were 411 property crimes in Pitt Meadows whereas this year, by the end of August, there already have been 413 property crimes with five more months until the end of the year.

Crimes against persons went up in Pitt Meadows, from 12 in August to 13 in September. The city however saw no robberies or firearms offences.

Const. Julie Klaussner of the Ridge Meadows RCMP said, “We all have a part to play in keeping our community safe. If you see something, say something!”