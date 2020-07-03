Delegation of laid-off hotel workers delivered a petition to Maple Ridge MLA Lisa Beare’s office on Friday morning. (Stephanie Fung/Special to the News)

‘Protect our jobs,” say laid-off hotel workers to MLA Lisa Beare

Delegation delivered a petition to Maple Ridge MLA office on Friday

Laid-off workers are urging MLA Lisa Beare to protect the jobs of 50,000 hotel workers across B.C.

UNITE HERE Local 40, B.C.’s union for hotel and hospitality workers, has launched a petition calling on Minister Beare to protect hotel workers’ jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The petition has gathered almost 550 signatures in two days.

A delegation of Maple Ridge area hotel workers delivered the petition urging Beare, B.C.’s Tourism Minister, to do more for workers laid off due to the pandemic on Friday, July 3.

Stephanie Fung, Local 40 media spokesperson, said hospitality workers want to know if they have a legal right to get their jobs back for as long as it takes for the industry to recover.

“The workers went inside the office, but Beare wasn’t there,” Fung noted. “A staff person who was there wrote down the workers’ message but the staff didn’t seem to have any knowledge, or pretended to have no knowledge, about what was going on.”

READ MORE: New Maple Ridge park to be finished this summer

Hospitality workers have been among the hardest hit by the economic impact of COVID-19 and will be one of the last to return to work.

UNITE HERE Local 40 said the government asked hotel workers to stay home to protect public health, but without guaranteeing they would get their jobs back.

More more information on the petition and UNITE HERE Local 40 can be found at https://www.uniteherelocal40.org.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Hotelsmaple ridgeTourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Alberta health minister orders review into response after noose found in hospital in 2016
Next story
Investigator says B.C. pilot impaired by fumes in 2017 Australia crash

Just Posted

‘Protect our jobs,” say laid-off hotel workers to MLA Lisa Beare

Delegation delivered a petition to Maple Ridge MLA office on Friday

LOOKING BACK: A ride down memory lane or in this case Dewdney Trunk Road

Maple Ridge’s museum director offers a history lessson on how the major thoroughfare came to be

$75K will mean gifts for Maple Ridge man’s kids

Meneo Asperin had a rush of emotion when he thought he’d won $75 on BC/49

New Maple Ridge park to be finished this summer

Park located on the former site of the Anita Place Tent City

VIDEO: Supporters turn out to honour art gallery curator

LETTER: 40 people turned out to thank Barbara Duncan for her contribution to the arts in Maple Ridge

13 new B.C. COVID-19 cases, Langley Lodge outbreak ends

Health care outbreaks down to four, 162 cases active

Greater Vancouver home sales start to tick up, with prices holding steady

Residential sales last month reached 2,443, a 64.5 per cent jump from May

Langley Lodge’s deadly outbreak declared over

Fraser Health and long-term care home administrator confirm Friday declaration

PHOTOS: South Surrey tractor project evokes ‘$1-million smile,’ helps connect neighbours

Retired Surrey firefighter Ron Henze began project for friend’s dad to fill time during pandemic

Alberta health minister orders review into response after noose found in hospital in 2016

A piece of rope tied into a noose was found taped to the door of an operating room at the Grande Prairie Hospital in 2016

B.C.’s major rivers surge, sparking flood warnings

A persistent low pressure system over Alberta has led to several days of heavy rain

B.C.’s Indigenous rights law faces 2020 implementation deadline

Pipeline projects carry on as B.C. works on UN goals

Search continues for person seen floating in Coquihalla River in Hope

Rescuers halted the search Thursday night as darkness fell

‘Mind boggling’: B.C. man $1 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 a second time

David O’Brien hopes to use his winnings to travel and of course keep playing the lottery

Most Read