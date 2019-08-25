The Alouette Correctional Centre for Women where a protest is to take place today for Rita Wong. (THE NEWS/files)

Protest to take place at women’s prison in Maple Ridge for incarcerated Emily Carr professor

Rita Wong arrested at Trans Mountain Pipeline protest

A protest for an Emily Carr University professor is taking place today at the Alouette Correctional Centre for Women in Maple Ridge.

Supporters of Rita Wong will be gathering at the prison where she is serving a 28-day sentence after her arrest on Aug. 24 at a protest on Burnaby Mountain against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

READ: Transgender inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison files discrimination complaint

She was sentenced to the 28 days in jail on Aug. 16 after an arrest at another protest against the pipeline.

Wong is an associate professor in the Critical and Cultural Studies department at Emily Carr University of Art and Design and is the author of four books of poetry, one the winner of the 2008 Dorothy Livesay Poetry Prize and Canada Reads Poetry 2011.

READ: Woman sentenced for prison murder in Maple Ridge

She is currently researching the poetics of water, supported by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada.

Organizers of the gathering are asking supporters to bring drums and food to share.

The protest is to take place between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 24800 Alouette Road.

 

