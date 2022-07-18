Province announces $1.1 million grants for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Non-profit groups in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will benefit from Community Gaming Grants, targeted to improve community health, accessibility and well-being.

This year, 23 organizations in Maple Ridge and one in Pitt Meadows received over $1.1 million in funding through the human and social services stream of the Community Gaming Grants program. Recipients include:

• Ridge Meadows Association for Community Living – $123,900

• Cythera Transition House Society- $100,000

• Friends in Need Food Bank – $100,000

• Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Society $138,000

• Ridge Meadows Child Development Centre $93,000

• Family Education and Support Centre – Refugee Supports – $62,000

“Ridge Meadows Association for Community Living gives so much to the families and people that use its services, and I’m glad that we can give organizations like this a boost,” said Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows. “This funding will help people across the province access the services they need, run by amazing workers and volunteers here in British Columbia.”

This year, Victoria will distribute more than $61 million in grants to 1,364 human and social services organizations around B.C.

The funding means people can continue to access services such as food banks, children and youth programs, mental health supports, and other services that enhance health and well being.

“Human and social services are more important now than ever. These organizations are vital in our communities and I’m glad to work for a government that understands the importance of funding services that people need, such as the Family Education and Support Centre in Maple Ridge,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission.​

Community Gaming Grants provides around $140 million annually to approximately 5,000 not-for-profit organizations that deliver services to people throughout the province.