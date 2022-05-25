Flood waters surround a farm in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Flood waters surround a farm in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Province extends deadline for flood-recovery help for farmers

Farmers now have two extra months to start submitting costs for cleanup and repairs

Farmers whose farms were damaged by the flooding in November have been given a two-month extension to apply for financial help.

The enrolment deadline for the Canada-BC Flood Recovery for Food Security Program has been pushed from June 1 to Aug. 31.

The program helps farmers return to production by reimbursing them for uninsured expenses they incurred, and is funded by the provincial and federal governments.

Covered expenses include:

• Cleanup, repair and restoration of land, barns and animal shelters, and water and waste systems; returning flood-affected land and buildings to a safe state for agricultural production;

• Repairing uninsurable essential farm infrastructure;

• Repairing structures such as livestock-containment fences;

• Renting temporary production facilities;

• Installing drainage ditches and land-stabilization materials;

• Animal welfare activities such as replacing feed, transporting livestock, veterinary care and mortality disposal;

• Replacing perennial plants not grown for sale.

The enrolment deadline for farmers to begin their claim process is being extended from June 1 to Aug. 31. Processing of claims will continue after the deadline and farmers can continue submitting documents outlining their expenses after that date.

To apply or see the criteria, visit gov.bc.ca/agrifloodrecovery

For one-on-one assistance in English and Punjabi for completing applications, email agrirecovery@gov.bc.ca or call: 1 888 332-3352.

READ MORE: Some Abbotsford farms already receiving flood recovery funds, others may take up to a year

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordB.C. Floods 2021News

Previous story
Needle in a haystack: Less than 1% of homes in B.C. cities listed below $200,000
Next story
Man released with court date after inert military explosives found at Victoria airport

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP are on scene at a shooting along McDougal Street in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)
VIDEO: Shooting in Maple Ridge, burned out car discovered nearby

A trip to the lake on a nice, late spring morning presented many wonders of nature for Tracy Boyd. But while admiring the bounty of riches found along the shore, including numerous Canadian geese and their goslings, she couldn’t help but overhear a group of “city slickers” grumbling about the maze of goose poop they had to navigate. “If you can’t handle what nature has to offer – in its entirety – probably best to stay home, and stay indoors,” she suggested with a chuckle. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Goslings draw many admirers

Phil Van Loo will be performing toe-tapping tunes for <em>Celebrate</em> in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (The News files)
Dance party for Seniors’ Week in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

There has been determined opposition to the Yennadon Lands employment park proposal. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Public calls on Maple Ridge council to put wildlife ahead of employment park