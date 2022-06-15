Province funds Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue

The Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue team will be receiving about $68,000 in provincial funding this year, with the start of a new ongoing funding source.

“We’ll use it for a variety of things,” said Barbara Laing, treasurer of the team.

She said it will pay for insurance for vehicles and buildings, for team training, and to upgrade equipment.

The team is getting a new Zodiac boat which is well suited to rescues in areas such as Pitt Lake. The team got a separate government grant of $48,000 to pay for that, and is paying approximately $50,000 from Ridge Meadows SAR’s own bank account. The team raises money every year through Christmas tree chipping and other fundraisers, through donations, and from a municipal grant, Laing explained.

The B.C. Search and Rescue Association noted that all 2022 funding received from the B.C. Government has been disbursed to ground search and rescue (GSAR) groups across the province. This is the first year the group will receive sustainable provincial funding. This funding is a unique agreement in Canada, and a first for B.C.

Funding in the amount of $5,961,000 was received by the association, and of that, $4,918,750 was issued to GSAR groups directly – including the one based in Maple Ridge. The remainder is used to fund the BC Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA), which represents the 3,000-plus ground search and rescue members in B.C.. Its operations include prevention and critical incident stress management programs.

Provincial funding covers approximately half of the cost for search and rescue activities, so GSAR teams must also fundraise to cover the other half through their local communities and regional districts, and through public donations.

“This is the culmination of many years of hard work by many leaders before me and, on behalf of the search and rescue volunteers, I thank them for their efforts,” said Chris Mushumanski, president of the BC Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA). “I also want to thank the Province of B.C. and Minister Mike Farnworth for this fantastic support. We are definitely partners in saving the lives of thousands of people every year.”