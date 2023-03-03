FILE - A northern spotted owl, named Obsidian by U.S. Forest Service employees, sits in a tree in the Deschutes National Forest near Camp Sherman, Ore., in this May 8, 2003 file photo. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

FILE - A northern spotted owl, named Obsidian by U.S. Forest Service employees, sits in a tree in the Deschutes National Forest near Camp Sherman, Ore., in this May 8, 2003 file photo. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

Province halts old-growth logging in at-risk owl territory another two years

Old-growth suspension in the Spuzzum and Utzilus watersheds extended until February 2025

The British Columbia government says it’s extending an old-growth logging ban for part of the Fraser Canyon for another two years to help with the recovery of the endangered spotted owl.

The province says deferring logging activity in two watersheds in the canyon is part of its plan to bring back a “sustained breeding population” of the owl.

The province says it has extended the suspension of old-growth logging activity in the Spuzzum and Utzilus watersheds until February 2025.

Forests Minister Bruce Ralston says further extending the logging deferral in the more than 32,000-hectare area will support recovery efforts to increase the bird’s population.

The province says there are only three of the birds known to live in the wild in B.C., two of which were released by a breeding facility in Langley in August last year.

Nathan Cullen, the minister of water, land and resource stewardship, says the logging deferrals are an “important component” of the government’s plan to reintegrate the species into its natural habitat.

RELATED: Northern spotted owl found injured near B.C. train tracks two months after release

forestryWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
School board trustee wants provincial task force to help educators with substance use education
Next story
Rechargeable battery company in Maple Ridge growing up

Just Posted

Janine Babineau, played by Paige Conzatti, and Sean Merrit, played by Liam Coughlan, during rehearsals for <em>Halfway There</em>, written by Norm Foster. (Special to The News)
Doctor turns East Coast gossipers’ world upside down in romantic comedy on stage in Pitt Meadows

The Maple Ridge Ramblers senior girls are competing in the provincial championships. (Langley Events Centre/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge girls competing at provincial basketball championships

Bob D’Eith is the MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. (Bob D’Eith/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows benefit from millions in grants

Thomas John Joseph Haney documents the life and time of his grandfather Thomas Haney who founded the neighbourhood of Haney in Maple Ridge. (Screen grab)
Video: Documentary on the history of the Haney family in Maple Ridge – as told by Thomas Haney

Pop-up banner image