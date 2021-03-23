Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Dr. Penny Ballem as they arrive to talk about phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Province looks at vaccine priority for Surrey educators

Surrey is, ‘by far’ the highest risk area for COVID-19: Dr. Bonnie Henry

Surrey teachers may receive their COVID-19 vaccine sooner rather than later.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talked about the virus risk in the City of Surrey at a media availability Monday afternoon. She said the number of cases in Surrey has prompted health officials to consider giving vaccine priority to Surrey educators over other teachers in the province.

Surrey is, “by far,” the highest risk area in the province, Henry said.

“We don’t have enough vaccine to do everyone in the school system right now, so we will be prioritizing where the risk is greatest,” Henry said.

Last week, officials announced frontline workers, including police, firefighters, child-care, grocery store, postal and K-12 education staff would be getting the vaccine in April.

Henry said teachers are among the focus of immunization due to the disruption caused to society when cohorts of students are requested to isolate. She said school COVID-19 safety plans are effective, and that COVID-19 cases related to the school setting is reflective of the community.

“It’s been particularly a concern in the Surrey School District where we see exposures in schools and it’s very disruptive,” she said.

Henry noted that while the province is looking at prioritizing Surrey educators, “all of the educators in the school system are a priority group because of the role they play in the education system.”

Monday, Henry reported 556 new cases in the 24 hours up to Saturday, 698 up to Sunday and 631 as of Monday with 15 deaths related to the virus over the three days.

RELATED: Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Henry noted an increase of the B117 (U.K.) variant of the virus, which is more transmissible. Workplaces and indoor gatherings continue to be the leading venue where the virus is spread.

She also said there’s been a “concerning” increase in the number of younger people ending up in hospital or intensive care due to COVID-19.

“What we’re seeing is that people in our community, younger age groups, requiring hospitalization and needing to be hospitalized for longer periods of time,” Henry said.

So far, about 10.5 per cent of B.C.’s adult population has been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus – a percentage far below what’s needed for herd immunity and that is heavily skewed towards long-term care home residents, seniors and people in isolation communities.

Henry noted that while the risk is still much higher for seniors and other older people, the younger people who are ending up in hospital are requiring more time in the ICU.

“We have seen several young people in their 30s and 40s who’ve unfortunately, tragically, been severely affected by COVID.”

CoronavirusSurrey

