Province pitches in for new Maple Ridge park

One of two pavilions being planned for the Silver Valley Gathering Park. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

A new park in Silver Valley has been awarded a grant by the provincial government to put towards youth amenities.

The City of Maple Ridge will be receiving $200,000 from the province for the new Silver Valley Gathering Place, a recreation infrastructure project located on an acre of land beside Blaney Hamlet Park, which opened in 2019 on 230A Street.

The city purchased the land for $3.4 million in June last year and just finished the second phase of community consultation in February.

Funding will be used to build park amenities geared for youth, including Maple Ridge’s first parkour course, which have proved very popular in neighbouring communities, read the city’s press release.

The project will also contain a covered pavilion, washrooms, skateboard ‘streetscape’ features and an open grass area for community events.

“The City is delighted to receive this funding to bring unique recreational amenities to the Silver Valley neighbourhood,” said Chad Neufeld, manager of parks planning and development.

“This will provide youth in our community with an opportunity to get outside, try something new and enjoy this exciting park,” he added.

City staff are now reviewing comments from the consultation process to refine the detailed project design.

The grant is part of the Province of B.C.’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program.

Construction is expected to start this summer.

Parkour area is being planned for the Silver Valley Gathering Park. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

A potential pump track for the Silver Valley Gathering Park. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)