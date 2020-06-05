MLAs Bob D’Eith and Lisa Beare

Provincial money earmarked for poverty efforts in Maple Ridge

The city will receive a $25,000 grant from the government towards poverty reduction

Community-based supports for vulnerable and low-income people throughout B.C. are being boosted through a series of local government poverty reduction initiatives – and Maple Ridge will be among the recipients.

With grants from the Poverty Reduction Planning and Action Program, 54 local governments throughout the province, through 29 projects, will develop poverty reduction plans and projects that directly support people in their communities – including the City of Maple Ridge, said Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

“Poverty is a complex issue without a singular solution. It requires the co-ordination and partnership of all levels of government, organizations, businesses, communities and individuals,” Simpson said.

“These projects will empower local governments to create on-the-ground solutions for poverty that are tailored to the needs of their communities.”

The 29 projects are receiving $1.4 million, which is from a $5-million provincial grant to the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM), with $25,000 of that is coming to Maple Ridge.

The grant is part of the province’s commitment to partner with local governments and communities in poverty reduction initiatives, as part of TogetherBC, B.C.’s first poverty reduction strategy.

Local New Democrat MLAs Lisa Beare and Bob D’Eith say the grant will help local government to improve food security for vulnerable and low-income people in Maple Ridge.

“I’m so pleased to see funding to strengthen local solutions for poverty reduction,” said Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows. “It’s vital that this support is tailored to the needs of people experiencing poverty here in our community.”

“This funding will give our community more tools to address poverty and inequality,” said D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge – Mission. “These issues are complex, but food security is a key part of reducing overall inequality.”

The MLAs say the grant funding will support a community-based assessment of food security in Maple Ridge, as well as the creation of a community plan to address food security issues in the city with a poverty reduction lens.

.

________________________________

