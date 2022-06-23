(Photo - @chelscardno/Instagram)

(Photo - @chelscardno/Instagram)

Final search of Mission Creek after woman goes missing during Kelowna floods

The search will continue on Saturday, June 25

The search for Chelsea Cardno is set to resume on Saturday.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) will be back out on June 25 at 8 a.m. to continue the search for Cardno, 31, and her dog JJ. With the river at a lower level again, COSAR is bringing in seven Rescue Canada Swiftwater teams from across the Interior (Grand Forks, Kamloops, Kaslo, Nakusp, Nelson, Penticton, Shuswap) to completely cover the Mission Creek area. With Swiftwater coming in, this will be the last time Mission Creek is searched.

The search will begin at 8 a.m. and is weather-dependent but COSAR and Kelowna RCMP believe there’s a “window of opportunity” to search before more snow melt from the mountains slopes into the river from this weekend’s warm weather.

Cardno and JJ have been missing seen Tuesday, June 14 around 8 a.m. in the Mission Greenway area.

READ MORE: Man rescued from Okanagan Lake after wind flips boat

READ MORE: Sanctuary Schools policy adopted by Central Okanagan trustees

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelownamissing personMissing womanSearch and Rescue

Previous story
Category 3 fires banned in Southeast B.C., campfires still permitted
Next story
RCMP seize huge cache of chemicals used to make synthetic opioids from rural Chilliwack home

Just Posted

Architects drawing from Integra depicting new rental apartments on Edge Street. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge council approves new 209-unit rental development

B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie spent time in Maple Ridge talking about her report released by her office in December called Hidden and Invisible: Seniors Abuse and Neglect in British Columbia. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Seniors abuse under-reported says B.C. Seniors Advocate at Maple Ridge event

Tristan Smyth (1) competes at the Rio 2016 Games. The Maple Ridge native is competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge athlete to compete at Commonwealth Games

Homeless people in Maple Ridge have been camping along the Fraser River waterfront, but rising waters are pushing them out. Advocates are calling for more shelters space. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge group calls for more homeless shelter space due to flood risks