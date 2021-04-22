Public alarms to be installed along Capilano River after Cleveland Dam drownings

FILE – Water flows over the Cleveland Dam as people walk with a dog in Cleveland Park in North Vancouver, B.C., on Christmas Day, Friday Dec. 25, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A series of public alarms are to be installed at the Capilano River and Cleveland Dam after a father and son died there last year.

On Thursday (April 22), Metro Vancouver said the system would be an interim solution while the organization seeks public input on a long-term plan.

“We are committed to enhancing safety for river users and the public, and have been carefully examining solutions to determine the best path forward,” said commissioner Jerry Dobrovolny. “Installing these alarms is just the beginning. Over the coming months we will be listening to and incorporating feedback to help inform us on the development of long-term enhancements to our public warning system.”

Metro Vancouver will begin installing six alarms along the river, both at and downstream of the Cleveland Dam starting Monday. The alarms will be tested regularly; one or more five minute tests per day for up to two weeks during installation and once per month afterwards.

The alarm system comes after a father and son died when the dam released large volume of water into the Capilano River in October last year. Three Metro Vancouver workers were fired in the aftermath of the incident, which was judged to be caused by human error.

The organization will run a public engagement campaign from May 13 to July 30 and recommendations for a long-term public warning system will be presented in early 2022.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Metro Vancouver