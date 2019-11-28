Public asked for help finding missing Maple Ridge man

Hasn’t returned after morning walk

Ridge Meadows RCMP along with Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue, police dog services, the Air One police helicopter, and friends and neighbours have launched a full-scale search for a 72-year-old Maple Ridge man missing since Thursday morning.

RCMP say that Tjeerd ‘Ted’ Vanderveen left his home in the 26500-block of 112th Avenue, at 10:45 a.m., Nov. 28, to go for a walk in the Ferguson Trails area, a location well-known to him.

He has not returned since, which is out of character for him, police said in a release.

Vanderveen is suffering from dementia and described as:

• elderly white man;

• slim build;

• short grey hair;

• wearing a turquoise coat, jeans, black boots, and a black tuque and black gloves.

He responds to the name ‘Ted.’

Police are asking anyone with any information or if they have seen him to call 911.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
